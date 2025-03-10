5 Beautiful Ways To Plate Steak And Mashed Potatoes

There is no more classic pairing for a thick, juicy steak than a side of mashed potatoes. That's partly due to the contrast of the creamy mash with that tender meat, but it's also helpful that the flavor of spuds won't overwhelm the taste of your beef. As much as we love our favorite combination, it can be challenging to come up with a beautiful plate design for a special occasion that rises above the simple diner-style side-by-side presentation.

We've rounded up some inspiration to help with the next time you serve steak and mash, but a word to the wise, there's no need to save these only for special occasions. Even if you're dining alone, practice your plating techniques, and they'll be second nature when you're feeling the pressure of a fancy dinner. You won't need many fancy tools, just an eye for what looks good to you. After all, steak and potatoes are meant to be enjoyed, so have fun with them.