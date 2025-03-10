5 Beautiful Ways To Plate Steak And Mashed Potatoes
There is no more classic pairing for a thick, juicy steak than a side of mashed potatoes. That's partly due to the contrast of the creamy mash with that tender meat, but it's also helpful that the flavor of spuds won't overwhelm the taste of your beef. As much as we love our favorite combination, it can be challenging to come up with a beautiful plate design for a special occasion that rises above the simple diner-style side-by-side presentation.
We've rounded up some inspiration to help with the next time you serve steak and mash, but a word to the wise, there's no need to save these only for special occasions. Even if you're dining alone, practice your plating techniques, and they'll be second nature when you're feeling the pressure of a fancy dinner. You won't need many fancy tools, just an eye for what looks good to you. After all, steak and potatoes are meant to be enjoyed, so have fun with them.
Serve mashed potatoes under the steak
Making a beautiful pile or nest of potatoes for your steak to rest on is not breaking news — you've probably seen this presentation in many restaurants and food articles. This plating technique is so popular because it allows the potatoes to soak up all of the delicious steak juices and seasonings that drizzle down onto them. We also like the idea of creating a small well in the potatoes to add additional sauce or even a stash of sauteed mushrooms.
There is no cut of steak that can't be served atop a small mountain of mash — from a petit cut filet mignon to a king-sized prime rib. The potato puree doesn't have to be in a tall pile, either. You can create a plate-covering spread of potatoes with a little swirl for flair if you don't want to take the chance of your meat toppling off its perch.
Put the mashed potatoes on top of the steak
The flip side of steak-on-potatoes plating is also an option — a dollop of mashed potatoes can crown your steak, creating some height and a focal point of interest on the plate. This is an especially good option if you have folded in bright green herbs like chives or perhaps left the red skins of your potatoes in the mash to show off their colors, like in our creamy garlic mashed red potatoes recipe.
To dress up the top knot of potatoes, consider adding a bit of grated cheese and giving it a pass with your kitchen torch to melt it, or a simple sprinkle of fried shallot or garlic for additional interest. However, you may want to avoid drizzling your sauce on top of the scoop of potatoes, or you risk having your guest mistake the entree for an ice cream dessert. You'll most likely want a drier version of mashed potatoes for this so that they don't flow over and cover the steak completely.
Portion your mashed potatoes in a side ramekin
Many kids (and adults) prefer not to have their foods touch. If this is the case for you or your family, consider investing in a set of small ramekins that can be filled with mashed potatoes and served alongside the steak, either on the dinner plate or its own side plate. This technique allows you to prepare servings of mashed potatoes, cover them, and keep them warm in advance so that they're ready when the steak comes off the grill. This is also a good idea for the looser versions of mash that could run too much on the plate, like delicious French aligot potatoes or any recipe that's heavy on milk or cream.
Using a ramekin to hold your mash also allows you to add some interesting cheesy gratin additions on top of your potatoes — in the broiler or with a kitchen torch. If you're a fan of compound butter to dress your steak, try adding a dab to your ramekin of mash as well; it looks and tastes great.
Try duchess potatoes for a change of pace
If you want to go old school fancy, consider breaking out your piping bag and star tip to make duchess potatoes or baked mashed potato rosettes. With the addition of a little egg yolk to your mashed potato recipe, you can easily pipe out beautiful kisses of potato that will get bronzed and crispy in the oven. This style of mashed potato also has the advantage of being easy to prepare in advance. With a last-minute roast in the oven, they'll be ready to dress up even the most simple plate of steak.
This can be a good way to use up any extra mashed potatoes from another dinner, giving you a plating that's both frugal and fancy. If you aren't confident with your piping technique, you can also fill individual ramekins with these enriched potatoes. A few minutes in the oven will yield a rich, satisfying mashed potato dish that might be the star of the plate and not just a supporting actor.
Make the mash into patties
When you're looking for an even more creative way to serve mashed potatoes, especially when you're looking to use up those leftovers, don't forget that they make lovely potato cakes and fried croquettes. Both options are a fantastic way to bring new interest to the familiar steak and potatoes pairing. Crispy-edged pan-fried potato shapes make a nice crunch, and the contrasting soft inside brings the familiar potato flavor you want with your steak.
For either option, a little bit of flour or breadcrumb will help keep the shape of your fried mashed potatoes, and you can boost the flavor with herbs, cheese, or even flavorful caraway seeds for an Irish twist. Chilling the mashed potatoes before frying helps keep them intact, and that of course signals another winning make-ahead option. While your steak is resting, get the oil hot and cook the waiting potato cakes until toasty warm inside and brown outside.