Fry Up Leftover Mashed Potatoes To Create A Crispy, Craveable New Dish

Mashed simply with a fork, put through a ricer, or whipped with a splash of double cream and knobs of butter, a serving of mashed taters is as heavenly as it gets. But what to do with the leftovers? Do justice to yesterday's mash by making crispy, craveable croquettes that will be devoured as quickly as they are assembled. To enjoy a pleasing second day of potato paradise, the process is as easy as rolling the mash into balls, coating them with breadcrumbs, and pan-frying.

The brilliant thing about using mashed potato to make these dainty croquettes is that you'll likely have everything you need in your pantry to get started — any variety of breadcrumbs, your favorite dry seasonings, and a saucy condiment to dip them into. They're also super-quick to make because you've got the leftover potato prepped and ready to go, which you've probably already seasoned with extras, like herbs or shredded cheese.

Simply bind your mashed potato with an egg and some breadcrumbs before shaping the mixture into balls and rolling in more breadcrumbs. Then pan fry your croquettes until they're beautifully golden, or deep fry them for a crispier crust. It's advisable to pop the patties in the fridge to firm up a little just before frying them to help them keep their shape once they hit the hot fat in the pan.