The Sneaky Red Lobster Biscuit Rule You Probably Never Noticed
You might be surprised to find out that Red Lobster actually bakes its popular Cheddar Bay Biscuits in-house. These cheesy and fluffy delights are the perfect accompaniment to your favorite seafood feast. A basket of biscuits are a great conversion starter, but they can also be a conversation ender when deciding who gets the last one. Though it's not been entirely confirmed, some Red Lobster employees allege they are instructed to add one extra biscuit in your basket on purpose to spark discussion — or perhaps debate — around the table.
Although you're welcome to request refills during your meal, it's worth wondering why adding in an extra biscuit is one of the secrets of Red Lobster that you wish you knew about sooner. In the grand scheme of chain restaurants, Red Lobster has a special place in the hearts, minds, and tummies of those who love it most. Having emerged from filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it's obvious that the seafood purveyor possesses a certain endurance boosted by a fervent fan base.
While it is only alleged to be "company policy" for Darden-owned restaurants, including Red Lobster and Olive Garden, you might want to try counting your bread the next time to see for yourself. Given all the delicious ways to use leftover Red Lobster biscuits, boxing up extras to take home is always an excellent idea.
What makes Cheddar Bay Biscuits so irresistible?
Thanks to the enterprising efforts of Red Lobster employees who have delighted Reddit with "Ask Me Anything" style posts related to their workplace, users have access to even more alleged secrets of the popular chain. This includes tips for preparing your own Cheddar Bay Biscuits and hinting that the restaurant will sometimes use Bisquick in place of their own mix when supplies run low. Elsewhere, others claim that the buttery sauce and seasoning mix that goes into the biscuits is none other than Red Lobster's packaged scampi sauce.
If you don't feel like baking a box mix of Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits, you can always order either a half or full dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits from your local Red Lobster any time you have a hankering. In addition to using the box mix or ordering a batch from the restaurant, you can also try a copycat recipe inspired by the cheesy and butter flavors of your favorite bread.
Either start with a little help from Bisquick or prepare a scratch-made version with buttermilk, all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, butter, salt, garlic powder, and cheese to make your biscuit base. Dress the freshly-baked biscuits with melted butter infused with garlic powder and dried parsley for the finishing touch. Whether you choose to make your own or head to your nearest Red Lobster to duke it out over the last biscuit in the basket, the warmth and comfort in every bite will be well worthwhile.