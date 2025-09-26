The Sneaky Red Lobster Biscuit Rule You Probably Never Noticed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You might be surprised to find out that Red Lobster actually bakes its popular Cheddar Bay Biscuits in-house. These cheesy and fluffy delights are the perfect accompaniment to your favorite seafood feast. A basket of biscuits are a great conversion starter, but they can also be a conversation ender when deciding who gets the last one. Though it's not been entirely confirmed, some Red Lobster employees allege they are instructed to add one extra biscuit in your basket on purpose to spark discussion — or perhaps debate — around the table.

Although you're welcome to request refills during your meal, it's worth wondering why adding in an extra biscuit is one of the secrets of Red Lobster that you wish you knew about sooner. In the grand scheme of chain restaurants, Red Lobster has a special place in the hearts, minds, and tummies of those who love it most. Having emerged from filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it's obvious that the seafood purveyor possesses a certain endurance boosted by a fervent fan base.

While it is only alleged to be "company policy" for Darden-owned restaurants, including Red Lobster and Olive Garden, you might want to try counting your bread the next time to see for yourself. Given all the delicious ways to use leftover Red Lobster biscuits, boxing up extras to take home is always an excellent idea.