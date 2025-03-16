14 Delicious Ways To Use Leftover Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits
If you ever have leftover Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits, there are many ways to use them. Even if you can't possibly imagine having leftover Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits, this article is still for you because it will give you an excuse to make or buy an abundance next time. Whether you've brought home leftovers from the restaurant or used Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix to make your own, you will find delicious recipes that are quick and easy to follow.
Even if your leftovers are a little stale, there are ways to breathe new life into them and transform them into something completely new. Once you read our list of ways to use your leftover cheddar bay Biscuits, you'll probably wonder why you didn't think of some sooner. But the important thing is that you know what you can do with them now.
Bake them to make croutons
One unexpected food you can use your leftover Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits to make is croutons. Now that you're thinking about it, it probably seems kind of obvious. After all, the garlicky goodness of croutons keeps us adding them to our salads. The trick is to get your biscuits to the right consistency for salad. It's fine if your Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits have been sitting around getting hard because the re-baking process will transform them into the ideal consistency.
Just cut your old biscuits into 1-inch cubes, place them on an oiled baking sheet, and drizzle them with olive oil. Then, they're ready to go into an oven that has been heated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake them for 10 minutes, give them a toss, and bake them for another 5 minutes to get them as evenly browned as possible. After they've cooled for 10 minutes or so, they can be eaten as a standalone meal or added to salad as toppings.
Use them as the base for a breakfast casserole
While the cheddar bay biscuits you get at Red Lobster come with lunch and dinner menu meals, you can trust that they're just as great for breakfast. You'll love the garlicky, cheesy flavor they impart to your favorite breakfast casserole. The trick for making a Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit breakfast casserole is to add all your preferred breakfast ingredients and enough wet ingredients to rehydrate the biscuits.
For example, you could pour a mixture of eggs, milk or cream, cheddar cheese, cooked breakfast meat, and your favorite seasonings over crumbled biscuits. Then, bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until the eggs are firm. If you don't want to wing it, lots of savory breakfast casseroles call for bread, biscuits, English muffins, or croissants as their base, which can inspire you to try many established recipes. Just use cheddar bay biscuits as a substitute, and you've created something new and amazing. For example, you could use cheddar bay biscuits instead of English muffins in overnight eggs Benedict casserole.
Transform them into breakfast sandwiches or sliders
Leftover biscuits make great breakfast sandwiches and sliders of all sorts. The key to making delicious cheddar bay biscuit breakfast sandwiches or sliders is to reheat your leftovers in a way that doesn't make them stale or hard. There are several ways to reheat leftover biscuits for breakfast sandwiches.
These include microwaving them on a damp paper towel for about a minute on medium heat, placing them in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for 5 to 7 minutes, or wrapping them in foil for the stovetop over low heat for a couple of minutes per side. Another way to reheat your biscuits for breakfast sandwiches is to cut them in half and warm each half separately with a waffle maker. Then, add your favorite breakfast sandwich ingredients, like eggs, cheese, and breakfast meats.
You can also turn them into sliders for other non-breakfast meals. Cut the biscuits in half to make the sliders, then place them in a baking dish with all sides touching. Take the tops off the biscuits, add your slider fillings (like meat and cheese), put the tops back on, and warm for about five minutes in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit or long enough for the cheese to melt.
Use them as a soup topping
There's something satisfying about using bready items like biscuits as soup toppings. Just think about all the soups you've enjoyed with a slice of sourdough bread, croutons, or crackers. Now imagine how much better those cheesy, garlicky Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits in your leftover stash will taste as a soup topping.
These soup toppings can come in a variety of forms. You can either serve each bowl of soup with whole, reheated biscuits or crumble the biscuit like you would a piece of bread in your soup. You can also transform the biscuits into small croutons (as mentioned above). Leftover cheddar bay biscuits would go well with creamy soups like broccoli cheddar and chicken pot pie soup, thick stews like beef stew, beer cheese soup, hearty vegetable soups like vegetable beef, and even chili. Just think of any soup that would taste better with garlic, cheese, and something bready, and there's a good bet these biscuits would fit.
Save them for biscuits and gravy
Using leftover cheddar bay biscuits for biscuits and gravy is so obvious that you probably didn't even think about it. But now that you have, we dare you to use them to add a new flavor profile to an old favorite. Cheddar bay biscuits and gravy can be as complicated or easy to make as you want. You can use a biscuits and gravy recipe to make gravy for your warmed leftover biscuits. Or you can take a shortcut with canned gravy (which we've found not quite as delicious) or a good powdered country gravy like McCormick Sausage Flavor Country Gravy mix. Add cooked sausage if you'd like, and you're golden.
Another option is to use your leftovers to make biscuits and gravy casseroles. Basically, you'll place your leftover biscuits in a baking dish, pour country gravy or sausage gravy on top, butter your biscuits, and bake long enough to heat everything. Get your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit since you're not starting from scratch with raw biscuit dough.
Crumble them to make stuffing or dressing
The more flavor you can add to your stuffing, the better, which is why using Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits instead of ordinary bread or cornbread can be a real win. Your cheddar bay biscuit stuffing or dressing will likely be a crowd favorite once you make it the first time. No two cooks or families make their stuffing or dressing the same way. However, some sort of bread is always a base ingredient.
So, just take your favorite stuffing recipe and sub in crumbled biscuits. For example, You could swap out the sourdough bread cubes in a sourdough sausage stuffing recipe with leftover flavorful cheddar bay biscuits. Just be sure to crumble or cut them into small ½-inch pieces. Imagine how amazing your stuffing or dressing will be next time you make some for the holidays using cheesy, garlicky biscuits.
Use them as the base for mini pizzas
If you have leftover Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits and are craving pizza but don't have any on hand, you can always use the leftover biscuits to make mini pizzas. Don't worry; these won't be like the time your Southern grandma discovered pizza and thought the crust should be ordinary biscuit dough (or was that just us?). All the extra flavors in these biscuits make cheddar bay biscuit mini pizzas much better. Making these mini pizzas requires canned pizza sauce (or spaghetti sauce if that's all you have in your cupboard), shredded cheese, and any other toppings you like, such as pepperoni.
Simply cut the biscuits in half, place the sauce and toppings on its surface, and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Do this for about 20 minutes to give the cheese time to melt and the biscuit bottoms time to get nice and crispy. You can also make mini pizzas in the air fryer, keeping them long enough for the cheese to melt (in our air fryer, that would be about two to three minutes). Just make sure the cheese adheres to the sauce so it doesn't go flying around your air fryer.
Use them as a topping for chicken pot pie
There are lots of recipes out there for using raw biscuit dough or uncooked canned biscuits to top chicken pot pie. However, you can also make this delicious meal using leftover cheddar bay biscuits. The results are even tastier and more flavorful. There are two easy-to-use recipes to top your chicken pot pie, but both start with the base ingredients for an ordinary chicken pot pie (sans crust).
The first method for topping chicken pot pie with cheddar bay biscuits is to bake all the ingredients for your pie in the oven except the crust (which, in this case, will be a biscuit). Once the filling is ready, add warmed biscuit on top of each serving of chicken pot pie. The second recipe allows you to bake the biscuits with the chicken pot pie. Add all the creamy ingredients, chicken, and veggies into your baking dish. Then, cut the leftover biscuits in two and place them into the mixture before baking for 20 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
Turn them into a savory bread pudding
We understand why you wouldn't want to make a sweet bread pudding with garlic biscuits. However, a savory cheddar bay biscuit pudding can be quite delightful. The idea behind bread puddings is to turn old, stale bread or biscuits into something moist and new. So, think about what savory things you like to eat with your biscuits and bake them into a casserole.
Start by reviving stale crumbled biscuits with a brief soak in an egg and milk mixture. Add the wet biscuit pieces and some liquid to your baking dish, and tuck in other ingredients. For example, you could add cheese, shredded rotisserie chicken meat, herbs (like fresh rosemary), and sauteed onions. Another idea is adding your favorite herbs, cooked veggies, and cheddar cheese. Then, bake it all together at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 35 to 45 minutes until the ingredients are all firm and set.
Top them with chicken à la king
Maybe you've forgotten about the deliciousness of chicken à la king, which dates back to the late 1800s, but we haven't. You can serve it over grain-based items, from rice and pasta to toast, puff pastry, and biscuits. For a version that's bursting with garlicky and cheesy yumminess, your leftover cheddar bay biscuits will come in handy.
A simple chicken à la king isn't difficult to make, combining ingredients like cooked chicken, mushrooms, onions, peas, herbs (like thyme and parsley), and pimentos into a creamy sauce made of ingredients like a roux of butter and flour mixed with milk and chicken broth. For cheddar bay biscuit chicken à la king, simply reheat your biscuits, slice them in half, and spoon the prepared chicken à la king over the top. It adds a garlicky flavor and cheesiness not found in the traditional recipe, which can make this classic dish taste a little more modern. Also, don't forget that you can use turkey instead of chicken.
Crisp them and add to a party mix
We've mentioned turning cheddar bay biscuits into croutons, which can be used for a variety of purposes, including adding to a party mix. Once you make cheddar bay biscuit party mix, you're likely to find that you need cheddar bay croutons in every party mix from now on. Move over rye crisps; there's a new favorite party mix ingredient in town.
Chef and cookbook author Cheryl Day gave us the idea of using biscuits in a party mix. While Day suggests using buttermilk biscuit croutons, cheddar bay biscuit croutons are even better. Day combines the croutons with ingredients like Chex cereal, pecans, sesame seeds, pretzels, and a cooked mixture of spices, honey, and Worcestershire sauce. Then, Day bakes the whole thing for an hour at 250 degrees Fahrenheit.
Bake them into crisp rusks
You can also turn your leftovers into a snack with a little time and heat. Crisp, toasty cheddar bay biscuits rusks are ridiculously easy to make, and they'll keep for a month in a jar with a lid. So, there's no reason to throw away your leftover cheddar bay biscuits.
Making cheddar bay biscuit rusks doesn't take much work. You'll simply need to cut your biscuits in half and lay them cut side up on a baking tray. Then, cover the tops with lots of olive oil. But don't use just a little drizzle; drench them. You'll be baking these low and slow at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour. You'll know they're done when they're browned, crisp, and hard and don't have any softness left. They're excellent on their own as a snack, but you can also serve them with spaghetti or soup or crumble them into extremely crisp croutons. Once you try these, you might buy extra biscuits to have leftovers on purpose next time.
Crumble them into breadcrumbs
Another surprising way to use leftover Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits is to make breadcrumbs. Breadcrumbs are useful for a variety of applications, ranging from casserole toppings to fried or baked food breading, filler, or binding ingredients for, say, meatloaf. However, you don't always have to use bread for breadcrumbs. You can use biscuits, too.
Homemade cheddar bay biscuit breadcrumbs are fairly easy to make. Take your leftover biscuits (along with any other leftover bread, if available) and cut them into chunks. Bake them first low and slow for an hour between 200 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit (depending on how low your oven goes), giving them a good shake halfway through. Then, increase the heat to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and bake them for another five minutes before allowing them to cool at room temperature.
Once cool, whiz them into breadcrumbs in a food processor or a little at a time in a blender, adding any extra seasonings you might like. Since it already has plenty of garlic, you could supplement it with Italian seasoning and salt. Then, you can keep them in a jar or zipper bag until you're ready to use them.
Toss pieces into a panzanella salad
Leftover Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits can even be an ingredient in a panzanella salad. While one of the main ingredients in a panzanella salad recipe is pieces of bread, a tasty substitution is cheddar bay biscuits. Even if your biscuits are a little stale, it's fine because all the juices in the salad are meant to revive stale bread. You may want to start by lightly toasting torn pieces of biscuits before you make the salad. Then, add slices of your juiciest tomatoes, and don't skimp on the olive oil and red wine vinegar.
Other additions to your cheddar bay biscuits panzanella salad can include fresh veggies like cucumbers and red onions and fresh herbs like basil. We also like ours with feta cheese or fresh mozzarella. The garlic and cheese flavor in the biscuits will pair perfectly with all of these other ingredients, so you'll probably wonder why you haven't tried it sooner. Enjoy!