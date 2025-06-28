The Flavorful Shrimp Dish Bonefish Grill Does Exceptionally Well

Bonefish Grill is a Florida-born surf and turf restaurant with a nice yet comfortable atmosphere and a mid to high price range. The upper-tier price range reflects a selection of high-quality fresh fish and meat dishes, comforting American-style sides, and a luxurious and elegant dessert menu. We sampled some of Bonefish Grill's most popular menu items, ranking them on the merits of execution, flavor, and meal worthiness.

The bang bang shrimp dish was flavorful and versatile, winning it our number one ranking. Not only can you get the bang bang shrimp as an appetizer, but you can also order it as a main course in taco form. Bang bang sauce is a Laotian sour dipping sauce consisting of cilantro, garlic, chilies, lime juice, and fish sauce. While Bonefish Grill offers a cilantro sauce alongside the bang bang shrimp tacos, bang bang sauce at Bonefish Grill is a sweet and spicy chili and cream sauce that the shrimp are tossed in. And the sauce is undoubtedly the star of the show. It offers the perfect balance of sweet, savory, and creamy with some heat on the finish. The shrimp themselves are high-quality, plump, and coated in a salty and savory breading that managed to retain its crunch despite being drowned in a creamy sauce. The execution of the fried, breaded shrimp and the well-balanced sauce is a winning combination that we would order for an appetizer and a main course.