The Flavorful Shrimp Dish Bonefish Grill Does Exceptionally Well
Bonefish Grill is a Florida-born surf and turf restaurant with a nice yet comfortable atmosphere and a mid to high price range. The upper-tier price range reflects a selection of high-quality fresh fish and meat dishes, comforting American-style sides, and a luxurious and elegant dessert menu. We sampled some of Bonefish Grill's most popular menu items, ranking them on the merits of execution, flavor, and meal worthiness.
The bang bang shrimp dish was flavorful and versatile, winning it our number one ranking. Not only can you get the bang bang shrimp as an appetizer, but you can also order it as a main course in taco form. Bang bang sauce is a Laotian sour dipping sauce consisting of cilantro, garlic, chilies, lime juice, and fish sauce. While Bonefish Grill offers a cilantro sauce alongside the bang bang shrimp tacos, bang bang sauce at Bonefish Grill is a sweet and spicy chili and cream sauce that the shrimp are tossed in. And the sauce is undoubtedly the star of the show. It offers the perfect balance of sweet, savory, and creamy with some heat on the finish. The shrimp themselves are high-quality, plump, and coated in a salty and savory breading that managed to retain its crunch despite being drowned in a creamy sauce. The execution of the fried, breaded shrimp and the well-balanced sauce is a winning combination that we would order for an appetizer and a main course.
More glowing reviews and copycat bang bang shrimp recipes
Bang Bang shrimp has quite the fan following from Bonefish Grill customers, considering the countless YouTube reviews. One review gave the shrimp a 99 out of 100, stating, " I don't know if there's another shrimp appetizer or meal out there that I would like better ... this is as good as it gets." Another YouTube review called the bang bang shrimp irresistible with "a little bit of heat, nice creaminess, nice seasoning" and a flavor that makes "it easy to eat an entire serving of them." According to the Augusta Business Daily lunch review, the bang bang shrimp is Bonefish Grill's most popular appetizer, with "just the right amount of kick-bang if you will."
While Bonefish Grill is a chain with 166 restaurants around the U.S., per ScrapeHero,only 27 states have locations. So, if you want to taste bang bang shrimp without going to Bonefish Grill, fans have created copycat recipes for you to try. After all, the sauce has been described by many as a mixture of sriracha mayo and Thai sweet chili sauce. With that in mind, you could blend Sriracha into mayo and stir in your favorite bottled Thai chili sauce. You could make a Thai chili sauce from scratch with our easy recipe. We've also got plenty of breaded and fried shrimp recipes like panko fried shrimp and coconut shrimp to toss into the sweet and spicy creamy sauce. Serve them over a bed of steamed white rice.