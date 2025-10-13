TGI Fridays Claims To Have Invented This Appetizer In The '70s. Did It?

TGI Fridays, aka "Thank God It's Fridays," started out as the ultimate place for singles to mingle. Now a huge chain, but back in 1965 it was a humble happy hour spot in New York City's Upper East Side. TGI Fridays has been through a lot in its 60 years of existence, including a bankruptcy, settlements, and sneaky menu practices. Drama aside, the brand has become associated with some iconic American appetizers, with potato skins being the restaurant's strongest point of pride. As TGI Fridays claims, one of the restaurant's crafty cooks created the concoction one night in 1974 with leftover potato scraps. As the story goes, he dropped the excess scooped-out potato into the deep-fryer, seasoned it liberally, added shredded cheese and crispy bacon, and ta-da — a potato skin.

To this day, there's a lot of discussion surrounding the first platter of potato skins to ever hit the table. While TGI Friday's claims to be the first, there are two other establishments often included in the conversation. Chicago restaurant R.J. Grunts apparently offered potato skins ever since they first opened in 1971, three years before TGI Fridays claims discovery. Then, over on the East Coast, an old-school steakhouse called The Prime Rib seemingly served potato skins in the early 1970s as well.