Is It Really Illegal To Add Tomatoes To Clam Chowder In Maine?

Despite its regional differences, clam chowder is older than the United States itself. Even so, it would be impossible to talk about clam chowder at any length without mentioning the Manhattan versus New England debate: To tomato, or not to-mato? Some conspiracy-minded foodies maintain that it's actually illegal to add tomatoes to clam chowder in Maine, which is not true ... but almost was.

Advertisement

The year was 1939. State representative Cleveland Steeper of Rockland, Maine, wrote up a bill that would effectively criminalize the gastronomic act of adding tomatoes to clam chowder (gasp). The punishment for such an offense? Manual labor: Specifically having to "dig up a barrel of clams at high tide," according to the New England Historical Society, which "[a]s any clammer will tell you, [is] not only cruel and unusual punishment, but impossible." Clams prefer to reside in areas of low activity, and during high tide, they dig deep into their sea floor burrows for protection against the agitation. You won't find 'em in the high tidal zone.

Even though Steeper's bill never officially reached the courts, it certainly agitated waters of its own — agitation which could only be settled with a definitive, once-and-for-all clam chowder contest. The opposing chefs of the contest were chosen by Sleeper and by his rival Harry Tully, a Philadelphia restaurateur, President of the International Steward's and Caterer's Association, and apparent diehard tomato chowder fan.

Advertisement