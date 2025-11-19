31 Easy Dessert Recipes That Start With A Tub Of Cool Whip
First created by a chemist at General Mills in 1966, Cool Whip fast became a game-changer for home cooks. This stabilized, pre-sweetened whipped topping was designed to imitate whipped cream, while removing some of the traditional dairy product's downfalls. Unlike whipped cream, Cool Whip doesn't gradually lose its shape when dolloped onto pies or layered into cakes. And of course, you don't have to spend any time or effort whipping it, since it's already delightfully light and fluffy. This convenient product is also incredibly easy to store, coming in frozen form and requiring a simple thaw in the fridge before use.
Cool Whip has long been a go-to for incorporating into a wide variety of desserts. It brings a moreish creamy texture and touch of sweetness that can make homemade treats feel wonderfully indulgent, all while speeding up the prep process. From rich puddings to decadent layered trifles and even baked cookies, Cool Whip has found its way into all corners of the dessert landscape, and today, we're highlighting some of our favorite recipes that make the most of this much-loved topping.
No-Bake Banana Split Cake
What better way to enjoy a retro banana split than transforming it into an indulgent no-bake cake? This fruit-loaded, layered creation begins with a classic buttery graham cracker crust. Then, you'll add layers of sweetened cream cheese, sliced bananas, crushed pineapple, and sliced strawberries. Tying those mouthwatering flavors together is a final layer of that all-important Cool Whip, which brings plenty of richness into the mix, before the dessert is garnished with chopped peanuts, chocolate sauce, and vibrant maraschino cherries.
Recipe: No-Bake Banana Split Cake
Easy Dirt Pudding
Boasting a brilliantly simple prep method, this easy dirt pudding is packed with irresistible chocolatey flavor. There are Oreo cookies, which get crushed up to form the "dirt", and a convenient box mix-based chocolate pudding, which gets enhanced with the addition of cocoa powder, vanilla, and creamy Cool Whip. With the two elements prepped, it's a simple case of spooning them into serving glasses in alternating layers. While these desserts can be enjoyed right away, they're also ideal for prepping in advance if you've got guests coming over.
Recipe: Easy Dirt Pudding
No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake
Whipped up in just 10 minutes, this pretty pink cheesecake has fresh strawberries blended into the mixture, giving it a delightfully fruity flavor profile. Atop the graham cracker crust, you'll spoon over the strawberry-infused cream cheese mixture. Strawberry jam adds extra tang and sweetness, while the whipped topping keeps things light. First frozen, and then briefly thawed, the cheesecake sets to a gorgeous creamy consistency. Try topping it off with some extra fresh strawberries and swirls of Cool Whip.
Recipe: No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake
Old-Fashioned Ambrosia Salad
This tempting mashup of sweet, creamy, and fruity flavors is sure to be a hit on the holiday table. Crushed pineapple and mandarin oranges bring heaps of juicy, tangy brightness, and maraschino cherries add striking pops of color. These refreshing add-ins simply get mixed up with shredded coconut, mini marshmallows, and the creamy base of whipped topping and sour cream. Once chilled, it's ready for dolloping into bowls and digging in.
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Ambrosia Salad
Classic Watergate Salad
Requiring just five ingredients (and five minutes of your time!), this retro classic has a distinctive green hue, thanks to the inclusion of nutty pistachio pudding mix. This gets whipped up with crushed pineapple before whipped topping amps up the creaminess. Mini marshmallows and chopped pecans add plenty of textural contrast to the "salad", which is served in individual dessert glasses. The crowning glory is the generous swirl of Cool Whip sitting atop each serving, further enhanced with a glossy maraschino cherry.
Recipe: Classic Watergate Salad
Elevated Coconut Cream Lush
Bursting with sweet, tropical flavor, this coconut lush looks and tastes undeniably elegant, and being easy to prep in advance, it would make for an excellent dinner party dessert. It comprises a buttery graham cracker base, a rich, thickened cream cheese layer, and a creamy coconut pudding element. On top is a final layer of fluffy sweetened whipped cream, but this can easily be replaced with Cool Whip, which will save you on both whipping time and clean-up. These individual desserts look wonderful finished with a scattering of crunchy shaved coconut.
Recipe: Elevated Coconut Cream Lush
Simply Sweet No-Bake Eclair Cake
Let's face it, making chocolate eclairs from scratch requires some skill, but with this easy no-bake recipe, you can enjoy the creamy, chocolatey taste of this patisserie classic without the fuss. Here, we replace the pastry with layers of graham crackers, which soften and sweeten as they soak up the creamy vanilla pudding mixture. This is enhanced with both cream cheese and whipped cream (just sub in Cool Whip), and the final layer in the stack is that signature eclair-topper, a velvety smooth chocolate ganache. Yum!
Recipe: Simply Sweet No-Bake Eclair Cake
Traditional British Trifle
This nostalgic British classic features a diverse medley of flavors and textures, and it makes for an impressive centerpiece on any dinner table. Whipped cream (or Cool Whip) is a key component here, forming the final layer before the trifle is garnished with fresh raspberries and flaked almonds. Below, there's boozy, sherry-spiked vanilla cake, tangy raspberry jelly, convenient premade custard, and more fresh fruit. Assembled in a glass bowl, this retro treat not only tastes incredible, but it also certainly wins points for visual appeal.
Recipe: Traditional British Trifle
Super Easy 3-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse
This silky chocolate mousse is far superior to any premade dessert you'll find at the store, and it's remarkably easy to make. Since this recipe calls for a sweetened whipped cream element, you can skip the powdered sugar and the whisking by reaching for Cool Whip instead. You'll fold this into the chocolate ganache base, then divide the mousse between glasses. After an hour of so of chilling in the fridge, it's ready to enjoy, perhaps alongside some fresh berries or sliced bananas.
Robert Redford Cake
Deemed the "next best thing to Robert Redford," this luscious creation has everything you could want in a cake. The baked base layer is a simple combination of butter, flour, and pecans, which packs plenty of rich, nutty flavor. On top, you've got a classic cream cheese-whipped topping mixture, plus layers of velvety chocolate- and vanilla-flavored pudding. Extra whipped topping yields a fluffy finish, creating a fun, crowd-pleasing dessert that's easy to customize with your favorite garnishes.
Recipe: Robert Redford Cake
Simple Cookies and Cream Pie
Cookies and cream is a beloved flavor combo, and it works fantastically in the form of an elegant pie. This recipe includes a baked Oreo crust and moreish cream cheese filling, with extra crushed cookies folded in for extra crunch. Once again, Cool Whip serves as a handy replacement for the whipped cream, which features both in the filling and piped on top as a final decoration. Try serving a slice alongside a boozy espresso martini for a sophisticated after-dinner treat.
Recipe: Simple Cookies and Cream Pie
French Strawberry Pie
Made with just six ingredients, this delightfully fruity pie leans into the convenience of a store-bought graham cracker crust, and of course, creamy Cool Whip. Just whisk up the whipped topping with some softened cream cheese, and spread this mixture over the crust. Then comes that gorgeous strawberry layer, made by heating the fruit with sugar and cornstarch to form a jammy topping for the pie. You could even dollop extra Cool Whip over each sticky-sweet slice before serving.
Recipe: French Strawberry Pie
Bright and Citrusy Fruit Shortcakes
If you've only ever tried shortcake with strawberries, it's time to give your next batch a citrusy upgrade. These vibrant delights include chunks of grapefruit and orange, which get an extra boost of tangy sweetness thanks to a maple-lime marinade. The shortcakes themselves deliver that signature tender, crumbly texture, and they simply wouldn't be complete without generous layers of cloud-like Cool Whip, which bring plenty of balancing richness to the zesty stacks.
Classic Banana Cream Pie
Bananas and Cool Whip are a match made in heaven, and they taste even better paired with a buttery pastry crust and sweet custard. For optimal flavor and texture, you'll mix up the pastry dough from scratch, rolling it out and baking it in the pie dish until golden. Next up is the custard, again made from scratch, and enhanced with vanilla and cinnamon for a hint of warmth. You'll layer this in the crust with sliced bananas, and top everything off with plenty of Cool Whip and extra fruit.
Recipe: Classic Banana Cream Pie
Summer Peaches and Cream Trifle
A true summertime showstopper, this glorious peaches and cream trifle combines tender pound cake with juicy fruit and creamy fillings. In this recipe, we craft a luscious, egg yolk-enriched pastry cream, layering this up with whipped cream or Cool Whip, sliced peaches, and cubes of the cake. Leave everything to chill for at least two hours to let the flavors meld, and then it's ready to serve. Packed with sunny sweetness, the resulting dessert offers the most wonderful balance of indulgence and freshness.
Recipe: Summer Peaches and Cream Trifle
Easy Cool Whip Cookies
Yes, Cool Whip can absolutely be baked, and in these zesty lemon cookies, the creamy staple helps you craft a beautifully light texture. This unconventional mixture of lemon cake mix, egg, Cool Whip, and lemon extract is rolled into balls, with each coated in powdered sugar. Once baked, the results are sure to impress. The cookies boast a striking yellow hue and melt-in-the-mouth texture, with a deliciously sweet, crackly exterior.
Recipe: Easy Cool Whip Cookies
Individual Pistachio Torte
Pistachio torte is a nostalgic layered dessert typically made in a baking dish, but here, we transform it into elegant individually served treats. Between the two layers of buttery crushed graham crackers and walnuts, there's pistachio-flavored instant pudding and a Cool Whip-cream cheese medley. And because there's always room for more Cool Whip, we also swirl it on top. Feel free to add an extra pop of color with a maraschino cherry garnish and boost the crunch with a scattering of extra chopped walnuts.
Recipe: Individual Pistachio Torte
Easy Mini Jell-O Parfait
This two-ingredient delight is a treat for kids and adults alike, and when it comes to dessert prep, it doesn't get much simpler than this. To make these Jell-O parfaits, start by combining the Jell-O powder (any flavor will work) with boiling water. Pour some of this into jars to set in the fridge, and mix the rest with Cool Whip to create the Jell-O mousse layer. Once the mousse has been set atop the Jell-O, finish with more Cool Whip, and you'll have a beautiful tricolor effect.
Recipe: Easy Mini Jell-O Parfait
Yule Log
A festive favorite with a striking look and the creamy, chocolatey taste to match, a yule log is a fitting choice for any holiday feast. A light and springy chocolate sponge forms the base of the dessert, and this is carefully rolled up with a whipped cream or Cool Whip filling to form that distinctive swirl. Smothered with chocolate frosting, it's a dessert that the whole family will love. You can also use whipped topping to create the adorable mushroom top decorations.
Recipe: Yule Log
Old-Fashioned Jell-O Poke Cake
Despite taking just 10 minutes to prep, this Jell-O poke cake looks undeniably impressive, with its pretty two-tone effect. To create this, you'll first combine white cake mix with the usual add-ins and bake the batter in a 9x13-inch pan. Then, the prepared Jell-O is poured all over the top and left to soak into the tender sponge, where it adds a welcomed burst of color and fruity sweetness. Cool Whip is the fluffy finishing touch, keeping things moist, rich, and continuing the sweet theme.
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Jell-O Poke Cake
Rainbow Sherbet Cake
Any dessert with "rainbow" in its title has our attention, and this one brings all of the playfulness you'd expect. Layers of multi-colored sherbet give this no-bake cake a striking look, and using premade angel food cake keeps things fuss-free. Once assembled, everything is wrapped and set in the freezer, and the whipped topping comes in right before serving. This simply gets spread all over the cake, enveloping it in a bright-white creamy coating that looks stunning against the vibrant interior.
Recipe: Rainbow Sherbet Cake
No-Bake Banana Pudding
Cool Whip is a key component of this no-bake favorite, pairing beautifully with the silky banana pudding and light vanilla wafers. Serving it in individual jars is a fantastic way to give the dessert a more sophisticated feel, and it's just as easy as the traditional approach. Here, we spruce up the instant banana pudding with cream cheese and condensed milk, and this decadent mixture contrasts the lightness of the Cool Whip especially well. Sliced bananas are another important element here, and they serve as a pleasing garnish, too.
Recipe: No-Bake Banana Pudding
3-Ingredient Copycat Frosty
A tub of Cool Whip, some chocolate milk, and sweetened condensed milk are all you'll need to recreate the famous Wendy's Frosty in the comfort of your own kitchen. This creamy treat sits somewhere between an ice cream and a milkshake, so it's down to you whether you slurp it up with a straw or dig in with a spoon. Step one is freezing the chocolate milk in an ice cube tray. Then, you'll simply blitz the frozen cubes up with the other ingredients until that signature frosty texture is achieved.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Copycat Frosty
Best Banoffee Pie
Sweet, gooey caramel, creamy whipped topping, and fresh, sliced bananas, all sat atop a crisp graham cracker crust. Is your mouth watering yet? Banoffee pie has long been a favorite amongst chefs and home cookers alike, loved for its delicious combination of flavors and textures. Like many others, this recipe calls for a whipped cream topping, but Cool Whip will actually hold up even better texture-wise, since it doesn't melt over time. The grated chocolate garnish is also great for boosting the pie's presentation, all while amping up the indulgence.
Recipe: Best Banoffee Pie
Traditional Strawberry Shortcake
Another beloved icon on the American dessert scene, strawberry shortcake is the ultimate summertime treat. The buttermilk-infused shortcake boasts a moist, tender crumb, perfect for filling with fresh, juicy strawberries and a healthy dollop of Cool Whip. The final dessert is oozing with rustic appeal, and while it's amazing served as is, you can easily customize each portion with addition toppings. Think tangy lemon curd, crunchy chocolate chips, or additional fresh fruits like diced mango or blueberries. A refreshing glass of homemade lemonade on the side would also go down a treat.
Recipe: Traditional Strawberry Shortcake
Cream Puff
With soft and airy choux pastry shells and a classic creamy filling, these fantastically fancy cream puffs look like they came straight from a French patisserie. But making your own choux pastry isn't as scary as you'd think. Milk, butter, and sugar are heated in a pan and whisked together until paste-like, then eggs are beaten into the mixture off the heat until you have a smooth, glossy dough. Piped into rounds and baked until puffed up and golden, the choux buns can then be sliced in two and sandwiched with your trusty Cool Whip.
Recipe: Cream Puff
Luscious Layered Blueberry Delight
Sweet, jammy blueberry pie filling and rich, tangy cream cheese make a rather epic pairing in this luscious no-bake creation. There's a graham cracker-pecan base, and the cream cheese layer that follows is, of course, enhanced with the airy lightness of Cool Whip. The pie filling is spread on top, then we layer over more whipped topping for good measure. Garnished with crunchy chopped pecans, this chilled dessert is a delicious, pre-prepable option that's great for feeding a crowd.
Easy Lemon Lush
Another dessert that's big on both convenience and flavor is this dreamy lemon lush. Featuring lemon juice, zest, and lemon-flavored pudding mix, it really packs a citrusy punch, and the Cool Whip topping is the perfect light, creamy balancer. This is another no-bake wonder, with a base of crumbled vanilla wafers, and two zesty filling layers — a lemon-cream cheese and a custardy lemon pudding. The whipped topping continues the silky mouthfeel, and a sprinkle of lemon zest adds a final pop of brightness.
Recipe: Easy Lemon Lush
3-Ingredient Strawberry Icebox Cake
Prepping this fruity icebox cake is a breeze, and Cool Whip is perhaps the most important ingredient of all, tying together the juiciness of the strawberries and the heartiness of the graham crackers beautifully. Start by spreading the whipped topped in the bottom of a baking dish, then you'll add alternating layers of graham crackers, sliced strawberries, and more Cool Whip, ending with the berries. As it chills, the crackers will soften and the flavors will meld together, yielding an ultra-comforting dessert that's great for potlucks or picnics.
Easy Oreo Fluff
Grab four simple ingredients, and in 10 minutes, you could be tucking into a glorious bowlful of Oreo fluff. You'll need Oreos, of course, which first get smashed into chunks. Now, rather than whisking cream with the cream cheese, you'll simply fold in some Cool Whip to achieve that lovely airy consistency. Condensed milk further amps up the creaminess and sweetness, and the cookie chunks bring their contrasting crunch.
Recipe: Easy Oreo Fluff
Easy Strawberry Pretzel Salad
Fruity, creamy, and crunchy is a trio that just works, and this dessert nails every element. Here, layer one consists of buttery crushed pretzels, and baking this creates an irresistible toasty flavor. The Cool Whip is folded into sweetened cream cheese, forming a top-tier creamy filling. Finally, there's the strawberry Jell-O topping, which even includes chunks of thawed frozen strawberries for an ultra-fruity finish.
Recipe: Easy Strawberry Pretzel Salad
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Mashed.