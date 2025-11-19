31 Easy Dessert Recipes That Start With A Tub Of Cool Whip

First created by a chemist at General Mills in 1966, Cool Whip fast became a game-changer for home cooks. This stabilized, pre-sweetened whipped topping was designed to imitate whipped cream, while removing some of the traditional dairy product's downfalls. Unlike whipped cream, Cool Whip doesn't gradually lose its shape when dolloped onto pies or layered into cakes. And of course, you don't have to spend any time or effort whipping it, since it's already delightfully light and fluffy. This convenient product is also incredibly easy to store, coming in frozen form and requiring a simple thaw in the fridge before use.

Cool Whip has long been a go-to for incorporating into a wide variety of desserts. It brings a moreish creamy texture and touch of sweetness that can make homemade treats feel wonderfully indulgent, all while speeding up the prep process. From rich puddings to decadent layered trifles and even baked cookies, Cool Whip has found its way into all corners of the dessert landscape, and today, we're highlighting some of our favorite recipes that make the most of this much-loved topping.