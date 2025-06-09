Our Robert Redford Cake Recipe Is Chocolatey And Nutty

As a general rule, layered food is always the center of attention. Whether it's a festive 7-layer dip, an English trifle, or a simple parfait, food layers steal the spotlight, and this Robert Redford cake is no exception. The mix of textures makes every bite irresistible, building on the salty and sweet nutty crust with the smooth tangy cream cheese layer, the silky-sweet chocolate and vanilla pudding layers, and the airy whipped cream topping. As the name might tell you, this is something of an old-fashioned dessert, from a time when women's magazines were full of convenient recipes that called for instant or pre-packaged items. This recipe calls for a combination of some scratch-made elements, like the cream cheese layer and the pecan crust, and some store-bought elements, like the pudding and the whipped topping. This means that it's one of those desserts that looks difficult to make but requires minimal effort, and the resulting mix of flavors yields a harmoniously creamy result that's much more than the sum of its parts.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "When entertaining, it's always nice to have the dessert made and ready ahead of time. This cake holds up beautifully in the fridge, making it the ultimate prep-ahead treat. It's perfect for the holidays, showers, potlucks, dinner parties, or casual weekend gatherings." Keep reading to learn how easy this showstopping dessert is to make.