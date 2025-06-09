Our Robert Redford Cake Recipe Is Chocolatey And Nutty
As a general rule, layered food is always the center of attention. Whether it's a festive 7-layer dip, an English trifle, or a simple parfait, food layers steal the spotlight, and this Robert Redford cake is no exception. The mix of textures makes every bite irresistible, building on the salty and sweet nutty crust with the smooth tangy cream cheese layer, the silky-sweet chocolate and vanilla pudding layers, and the airy whipped cream topping. As the name might tell you, this is something of an old-fashioned dessert, from a time when women's magazines were full of convenient recipes that called for instant or pre-packaged items. This recipe calls for a combination of some scratch-made elements, like the cream cheese layer and the pecan crust, and some store-bought elements, like the pudding and the whipped topping. This means that it's one of those desserts that looks difficult to make but requires minimal effort, and the resulting mix of flavors yields a harmoniously creamy result that's much more than the sum of its parts.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "When entertaining, it's always nice to have the dessert made and ready ahead of time. This cake holds up beautifully in the fridge, making it the ultimate prep-ahead treat. It's perfect for the holidays, showers, potlucks, dinner parties, or casual weekend gatherings." Keep reading to learn how easy this showstopping dessert is to make.
Gather the ingredients for Robert Redford cake
To make this recipe, you'll need some baking basics like all-purpose flour, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. Then hit up the dairy aisle for whipped cream cheese, whipped topping, and melted butter. If you prefer to make this cake dairy-free you can use dairy-free butter, dairy-free cream cheese, and coconut whipped cream. For the chocolate and vanilla pudding, you can pick up pudding mixes or buy pre-made pudding cups. Look for diced pecans for the crust, and you may want additional nuts for topping, chocolate shavings, or fresh strawberries.
What can I serve with this Robert Redford cake?
A buttery pecan crust is topped with layers of pudding, cream cheese, and whipped topping in our easy and impressive "Next best thing to Robert Redford" cake.
Ingredients
- ¾ cup melted butter + more for greasing pan
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup diced pecans
- 8 ounces whipped cream cheese
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 12 ounces whipped topping, divided
- 2 cups chocolate pudding
- 2 cups vanilla pudding
Optional Ingredients
- chocolate shavings, chopped nuts, sliced strawberries for topping
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Line a 9 x 13-inch pan with parchment paper or grease with butter.
- Add the butter to a large bowl and beat with a hand mixer on medium for 1 minute.
- Add the flour and beat on low speed until combined.
- Stir in the pecans.
- Press the mixture into the prepared pan and bake for 15 minutes. Cool for 15 minutes in the fridge when it's done.
- Add the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla to a large bowl and beat for 3 minutes until smooth.
- Fold in half of the whipped topping.
- Spread the cream cheese mixture on top of the cooled crust.
- Add a layer of chocolate pudding.
- Add a layer of the vanilla pudding.
- Top with the remaining whipped topping.
- Cover and chill for 4 hours or more.
- Add optional toppings, slice, and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|633
|Total Fat
|39.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|20.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|71.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|50.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.9 g
|Total Sugars
|33.3 g
|Sodium
|70.0 mg
|Protein
|5.8 g
What are tips to making a perfect Robert Redford cake?
There are several tips to note before making the Robert Redford cake to ensure it comes out perfectly. For starters, when dicing the pecans, make sure they are finely diced but don't turn them into small crumbs. We want them to add texture to the crust along with some crunch. After you bake the crust, make sure to cool it in the fridge before adding other layers. If your fridge doesn't have room, you can cool it on the countertop for 1 hour. Whipped cream cheese is the best choice for this recipe because it will blend easily with the powdered sugar and vanilla. If you have brick cream cheese on hand, bring it to room temperature before blending it. If you are making homemade pudding instead of using pre-made pudding, allow plenty of time for it to chill before using it in the cake.
After you have completed layering the cake, chill it at least 4 hours — if you have the time to let it set overnight, that is the best option. When slicing the chilled cake, use a sharp knife and a sturdy metal spatula, such as an offset spatula, to remove the pieces from the pan to ensure the neatest edges for each piece.
Why is this called a Robert Redford Cake?
In the 1970s and 1980s Robert Redford gained fame in his roles in The Way We Were and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. He quickly became America's heartthrob, known for his good looks, confidence, and charm. It was around this time that layered desserts with pudding and whipped cream were becoming popular at church events and potlucks. The cake was named "The next best thing to Robert Redford" as a way to describe just how good this indulgent dessert could be. This clever name, thought to have originated in Southern and Midwestern kitchens, caught on and traveled from town to town as a tongue-in-cheek nod to the iconic actor.
Over the years, many versions of the cake have evolved. It can be made with only chocolate filling, or the vanilla pudding can be swapped for strawberry or raspberry pudding. Lemon pudding is often substituted for the vanilla for a fresher option. A mocha version is common as well, which is achieved by adding espresso powder or coffee extract to the chocolate pudding. Other versions might have included a cake mix crust or other mix-ins like crumbled cookies or candies.