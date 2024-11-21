What Exactly Is Robert Redford Cake, And Why Is It Named After An Actor?
If you're looking for an easy, deliciously decadent dessert, the Robert Redford Cake is a delicious, nostalgic slice you need to try. Named after the famous Hollywood heartthrob who starred in a string of hits during the 1970s and 80s, the cake is as iconic as other celebrity-named dishes/drinks like the Arnold Palmer and the Shirley Temple.
The Robert Redford Cake goes by many names: The Better Than Sex Cake, the Better Than Robert Redford Cake, Sex in a Pan, and the Next Best Thing to Robert Redford. But no matter what it's called, it's a throwback to simpler times — and simpler types of cake. This practically no-bake, tasty layer cake is an easy-to-make party favorite that incorporates the best (and sweetest) ingredients in your pantry.
Depending on how you make it, it starts with a from-scratch crust made from butter, flour, and pecans. Then the fun begins. Many versions of this cake call for a layer of whipped topping, powdered sugar, and cream cheese on the bottom followed by layers of chocolate and vanilla pudding atop those, and then more whipped topping. Other versions call for the use of a cake mix crust, caramel, candy bars, and other sweets to use as layers or garnishes before the cake is chilled and served.
While it can be difficult to categorize — is it truly a homemade dessert? Is it actually a layer cake? — this sweet treat found its way into the recipe books of many homes once upon a time.
An inspiration for a popular cake
So how exactly did Robert Redford end up with a cake named after him? Redford had massive appeal, and for his adoring female fans, the cake was said to be the next best thing to the actor. In fact, it's said that partygoers who made the cake in its heyday often said they were "bringing Robert Redford to the party." While it has many names, it's rumored that what started off as Better Than Cake transformed into Better Than Sex Cake for a more adult crowd and, later, the Robert Redford Cake.
The origins of the cake itself are hard to pinpoint, but what's less uncertain is how popular it became. It seems to have been passed among newspaper food editors and magazine editors who eagerly printed the recipe for the sweet dessert. At a time when recipe swaps and clipping recipes from newspapers and magazines were popular activities, the Robert Redford Cake became a hit, finding its way into many a family recipe book.
It's uncertain if Redford is a fan of his namesake cake, but it remains popular as a lush dessert. It's a customizable, lasagna-like layered dessert that offer a light, creamy, sweet texture and tons of flavor.