What Exactly Is Robert Redford Cake, And Why Is It Named After An Actor?

If you're looking for an easy, deliciously decadent dessert, the Robert Redford Cake is a delicious, nostalgic slice you need to try. Named after the famous Hollywood heartthrob who starred in a string of hits during the 1970s and 80s, the cake is as iconic as other celebrity-named dishes/drinks like the Arnold Palmer and the Shirley Temple.

The Robert Redford Cake goes by many names: The Better Than Sex Cake, the Better Than Robert Redford Cake, Sex in a Pan, and the Next Best Thing to Robert Redford. But no matter what it's called, it's a throwback to simpler times — and simpler types of cake. This practically no-bake, tasty layer cake is an easy-to-make party favorite that incorporates the best (and sweetest) ingredients in your pantry.

Depending on how you make it, it starts with a from-scratch crust made from butter, flour, and pecans. Then the fun begins. Many versions of this cake call for a layer of whipped topping, powdered sugar, and cream cheese on the bottom followed by layers of chocolate and vanilla pudding atop those, and then more whipped topping. Other versions call for the use of a cake mix crust, caramel, candy bars, and other sweets to use as layers or garnishes before the cake is chilled and served.

While it can be difficult to categorize — is it truly a homemade dessert? Is it actually a layer cake? — this sweet treat found its way into the recipe books of many homes once upon a time.