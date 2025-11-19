10 Chain Restaurants Every Meat Lover Should Try At Least Once
Ever get a craving for a big, juicy steak, a particularly well-cooked chunk of pork belly, or even a well-brined chicken thigh? You're not alone. Although we generally like to limit our meat consumption for the sake of the planet (and our wallets), there are times when we do want to indulge in a more meat-focused meal. And lucky for all the meat lovers out there, there are plenty of chain restaurants that cater specifically to that craving, offering a wide array of protein-heavy dishes that'll leave you feeling super full and satisfied by the time you leave.
Whether you're craving some good old-fashioned barbecue, more of an upscale steakhouse vibe, or anything in between, there's probably a meat-centric chain restaurant that has just what you're looking for. These well-known chains are some of the best places to visit when you find yourself developing a craving for meat of any kind, which is why every meat lover should put them on their list of go-to places to try.
Fogo de Chao
There are times when you might be craving a specific cut of steak, and there are other times when you may want to try a huge variety of meats all in one sitting. When you're more in the mood for the latter, you should make your way to Fogo de Chao, a beloved Brazilian all-you-can-eat steakhouse chain with over 60 locations across the U.S. and a few international locations to boot. It's a step up from a standard steakhouse chain, with an upscale feel that makes it a great spot for celebrations and random weeknight treat yourself moments alike.
There are some eight different steak choices, which include Wagyu and USDA Choice beef. Some of the best items to try at Fogo de Chao include the alcatra, or the top sirloin, which is cut especially thin but offers a beautifully tender bite. The torresmo, or pork belly, is a great option for those who like fattier cuts of meat, and the beef ancho, or ribeye, is ideal if you prefer your beef really rare. There are a lot of amazing sides and salads too, though, so don't overload yourself on meat before you get the chance to try everything else.
Dickey's BBQ Pit
Sure, going to a nice steakhouse can be great, but what if you get a craving for meat and just want to keep things chill and laid back for the night? That's when you head to Dickey's BBQ Pit for a barbecue experience that's not fussy but is deeply delicious. The chain has over 350 locations, spanning across the country and even overseas, making it the world's largest barbecue restaurant brand.
We love the fact that you can choose from so many different types of barbecue at this spot. The brisket and pork ribs are probably the most important dishes to try, but if you're looking for something a bit lighter, the slow-smoked, marinated chicken breast is also worth a try. The pulled pork is as rich as the pit smoked turkey is tender, and there are even two different flavors of kielbasa for all of the sausage lovers out there. Consider trying a BBQ sandwich combo if you're visiting the chain during lunchtime.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Ruth's Chris Steak House is the place to go when you have a serious meat craving but you also want a higher-end dining experience. Even though this place is a chain, it really goes above and beyond to provide its guests with a top-notch dining experience. But there are definitely some things every meat lover needs to know about Ruth's Chris Steak House before dining there, including the fact that the chain really prioritizes its meat quality and that the steaks are quite simply seasoned with salt and pepper. This really allows the meat itself to shine, which is just part of the reason it's such a beloved steakhouse chain.
There are several steaks to choose from on the menu, from the petite filet for those who just want a taste of beef to the New York strip, which boasts 16 ounces of meat. Just keep in mind that your steak is going to come served sizzling on a 500-degree plate, so wait a minute before you start to dig in.
The Capital Grille
If you ask us, The Capital Grille is the one of the best steakhouse chain restaurants to dine at, so if you haven't tried it for yourself yet, you might want to make plans to do so. This is another higher-end steakhouse that feels like a step up from standard chain restaurants. It actually offers a pretty wide variety of dishes, including some seriously tasty salads, sandwiches, and a surprising number of seafood-centric dishes. But, of course, if you're a meat eater, you need to check out the steak section of the menu.
For a more classic steakhouse experience, try the porterhouse or NY strip, both of which are dry aged for 18 to 24 days in house, or opt for a filet mignon or bone-in ribeye. However, if you're looking for something a bit less expected with an extra boost of flavor, the "chef recommends" section of the menu is where to look. The porcini-dried bone-in ribeye with 15-year aged balsamic offers a wildly complex bite, and the kona-crusted dry aged bone-in NY strip with shallot butter balances bitterness, sweetness, and saltiness in the best possible way.
Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse is known for its Australian-themed dishes and family-friendly atmosphere, offering a meat lovers' experience that doesn't break the bank. Not only is its steak game strong, but it also boasts an extensive — and reliable — gluten-free menu that makes safe dining accessible for a wider range of diners. It may not be the highest-end chain on this list, but that's part of the reason we like it: It's a restaurant where you can get your fill of steak and other types of meat on a casual weeknight without changing out of your favorite old pair of jeans.
Start with the chain's signature steaks if you're craving something meaty. The filet mignon is a top choice if you like a particularly tender cut of meat, or you can opt for the ribeye if you're looking for something a bit more substantial. Give the chimichurri filet a try if you want to boost the flavor of your steak with a fresh, herbal sauce. And don't forget to check out the chain's other meaty offerings besides steak. The caramel mustard glazed pork chops, Outback ribs, and grilled chicken on the barbie are all top contenders for the real meat lovers out there.
The Habit Burger and Grill
Who says you have to go to a steakhouse when you're craving meat? The Habit Burger and Grill is also a great chain restaurant to visit when you're trying to get your fill of protein. It started as a small-town burger joint, but these days, it has locations on both the east and west coasts of the United States. We consider it one of the best gourmet burger chains in the country, and for good reason: Its burgers are a cut above the rest.
The Habit Burger and Grill is most famous for its Charburgers, which features beef patties that have taken on a smoky complexity from being grilled over an open flame. Get a simple Charburger if you want to keep things simple, or go for a Santa Barbara char, a portabella char, or a teriyaki char with cheese if you want to switch things up. You shouldn't sleep on the chain's other sandwiches, either, like the crispy chicken and sirloin steak. Ultimately, you can't go wrong with most of the chain's meaty offerings.
LongHorn Steakhouse
Back in 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia, LongHorn Steakhouse opened its doors, and since that year, it's become a force in the casual steakhouse dining scene. Today, it has over 500 locations scattered across the country, so chances are, you're never all that far from a LongHorn. That's good news if you like relatively affordable steaks in a casual environment that's ideal for a chiller, more relaxed steakhouse experience.
If you ask us, the 14-ounce, seven-pepper crusted New York strip steak is a standout, especially compared to more standard offerings that you can find at just any steakhouse. The porterhouse is also pretty impressive and might just be the best option if you have a serious craving for beef. Don't forget about the other, non-steak meat menu items either, though. We think the lemon garlic chicken and baby back ribs are also worth a try for meat lovers who aren't in the mood for a steak.
Logan's Roadhouse
It wasn't long ago that Logan Roadhouse was facing some serious financial issues that finally led it to file for bankruptcy back in 2016. After closing several locations, though, the chain managed to survive, and for that, we're grateful. After all, where else would we snag mesquite-smoked steaks in a laid-back atmosphere?
Whether you want to try the sirloin, porterhouse, or the filet mignon, you can bet that you're getting good quality at Logan's Roadhouse. It actually has some surprisingly good chicken offerings too, like the country-style buttermilk chicken and the teriyaki-glazed chicken. And with towering, stacked burgers and chicken sandwiches alike, it's no wonder that we consider this one of the best chain restaurants for meat lovers. Remember not to overlook the pasta section of the menu either, considering that you can snag meaty dishes like Logan's steak alfredo. You can also get a meaty family meal to-go if you want to feed a whole crew.
Smith & Wollensky
Every cut of steak has its pros and cons, but if you're a true meat lover and you're looking for a huge chunk of meat on your plate, you can never go wrong with a nice, juicy porterhouse steak. If that's what you're craving, head to Smith & Wollensky, which sells our all-time favorite chain restaurant porterhouse. The porterhouse — like the chain's other steaks — are dry-aged, giving them a tenderness and a complexity that you won't find at every steakhouse chain. Smith & Wollensky is definitely a step up from the norm, and that's absolutely reflected in the quality of the beef it sources.
Of course, you don't have to go for the porterhouse if you'd prefer a different cut. The Cajun-marinated prime rib is also a strong contender, especially for those who like a particularly bold flavor in their steak, and the American wagyu section is absolutely worth checking out. Several of the non-steak offerings, like the duck confit and braised short rib, should also be top contenders when you're trying to figure out what to order.
Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill
Barbecue lovers who are looking for a casual vibe, Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill may be just the perfect restaurant for you when you want to pack in some serious protein for the day. This barbecue chain certainly isn't fancy, but it serves up some solid American barbecue classics, like Texas-style beef brisket, baby back ribs, pulled pork, and BBQ chicken. There really is something for everyone, whether you skew toward beef, chicken, or pork when you go out for barbecue.
Don't think that you have to commit to a whole BBQ platter at this restaurant, though. With six different burgers on the menu, it ensures that meat lovers have an option for the way they decide to get their meat fix. However, many Smokey Bones restaurants are starting to close and be converted into different restaurants, with only 26 locations left in the country. But as meat lovers, we hope it sticks around so we can still get our fill of casual barbecue.