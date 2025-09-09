This Popular BBQ Chain's Locations Are Getting New Life As Sports Bars

Barbecue lovers across the country may be in for some upsetting news as one of the more popular barbecue chains is set to convert a bunch of locations into sports bars and close others. The absolute best barbecue restaurants in the U.S. tend to be local spots or small regional chains that cater to specific styles, and larger barbecue chains have been struggling recently. The two largest, Famous Dave's and Dickey's Barbecue Pit, both saw sales fall last year, and overall the barbecue chain sector saw a 2% decline in sales, according to Technomic (via NRN), which is quite bad given the 3% growth of chain restaurant sales overall. And one of the hardest hit chains is Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill, which is now preparing to close more than half of its 60 locations.

The announcement comes from a recent press release issued by Twin Hospitality Group, which owns both Smokey Bones and the popular sports bar chain Twin Peaks. According to the company, 34 Smokey Bones locations have been identified as underperforming and losing money. Of those, 19 have been chosen to be converted from the barbecue restaurant to Twin Peaks locations, as it remains a rapidly growing brand. The other 15 locations will be closed over the next year, which will leave just 26 remaining Smokey Bones locations. The specific spots that will be closed or converted have not been identified by Twin Hospitality, but the company says the remaining locations are cash-flow positive, and the hope is that the better margins will allow Smokey Bones to start growing again.