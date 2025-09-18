Habit Burger & Grill Started As A Small-Town Burger Joint — Now It's Part Of A Fast Food Empire

Just as many different fast food chains exist, so too are there opinions on which one boasts the best burgers and beyond. Per Tasting Table's estimations, one of the very best gourmet burger chains in the U.S. is Habit Burger & Grill.

The restaurant had rather humble beginnings. Founded in 1969 as a single open-air burger joint in Goleta, California, the Habit was bought by brothers Brent and Bruce Reichard in 1980. The brothers grew the business with a hands-on leadership style — Bruce was still taking orders at the walk-up window during the '90s — and the Habit rose to become one of the top two burger chains in the U.S. due to its focus on fresh food and value. Despite having a higher price point than some other fast food purveyors, Habit demonstrated the worth of its popular Charburgers, handspun shakes, fries, onion rings, and combo meals.

Habit has grown significantly over the decades, and, in 2020, The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was acquired by Yum! Brands, Inc. Unfortunately, according to many fans of Habit's fare, this acquisition has ushered in a downturn in quality. The customizable options offered by Habit are among what make a gourmet burger stand out from the rest; however, its acquisition by the parent company that also owns Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC has left a poor taste in many customers' mouths. It seems that joining a bigger fast food empire has diminished Habit's once-beloved offerings.