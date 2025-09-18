Habit Burger & Grill Started As A Small-Town Burger Joint — Now It's Part Of A Fast Food Empire
Just as many different fast food chains exist, so too are there opinions on which one boasts the best burgers and beyond. Per Tasting Table's estimations, one of the very best gourmet burger chains in the U.S. is Habit Burger & Grill.
The restaurant had rather humble beginnings. Founded in 1969 as a single open-air burger joint in Goleta, California, the Habit was bought by brothers Brent and Bruce Reichard in 1980. The brothers grew the business with a hands-on leadership style — Bruce was still taking orders at the walk-up window during the '90s — and the Habit rose to become one of the top two burger chains in the U.S. due to its focus on fresh food and value. Despite having a higher price point than some other fast food purveyors, Habit demonstrated the worth of its popular Charburgers, handspun shakes, fries, onion rings, and combo meals.
Habit has grown significantly over the decades, and, in 2020, The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was acquired by Yum! Brands, Inc. Unfortunately, according to many fans of Habit's fare, this acquisition has ushered in a downturn in quality. The customizable options offered by Habit are among what make a gourmet burger stand out from the rest; however, its acquisition by the parent company that also owns Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC has left a poor taste in many customers' mouths. It seems that joining a bigger fast food empire has diminished Habit's once-beloved offerings.
Breaking the Habit
Reddit reviews indicate that, since Habit's acquisition and the sale of the last original-owner locations around 2021, value and quality have sharply decreased. Some criticisms include noticeably smaller portions and increased prices that are a far cry from its reputation. Others complain about the chain now charging for extra condiments, which include such fan favorites as tartar sauce, mayonnaise, garlic aioli, teriyaki sauce, Boom sauce, and BBQ sauce.
Additionally, questions have been raised as to whether or not some of the recipes and formulas for Habit's beloved burgers, salads, and other food items have changed for the worse. Some mention that the recognizable smell emanating from Habit restaurant locations seems different and less enticing than before. For a fast food chain that is so well known for its burgers, this seems a rather negative development.
It's difficult to contend with changes to your preferred fast foods. When consumers become familiar with a certain offering only to see it altered or removed from a menu altogether, it can be jarring. If the Habit has become your habit, it might be worth seeking out alternative locations or even attempting your own copycat recipes to retain the feeling of the foods you love the most.