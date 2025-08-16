The Top 2 Burger Chains In The US Are Both From California, According To Yelp

California might have a reputation for loving healthy food, but according to a new survey by Yelp, it's also responsible for giving this country its two most beloved burger chains. That America loves burgers isn't a surprise. According to the HuffPost, our country consumes 50 billion burgers a year, which is almost three burgers per person per week. At those kinds of numbers, calling burgers the national food might be an understatement. And while people love homemade burger recipes, fast food burger chains are probably the defining form of the food. Three of the Technomic report's 10 largest chains in the U.S., McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King, are burger spots, with only coffee chains even coming close to their ubiquity. But when Yelp set about looking at the country's burger chains, it wasn't looking at size; it was looking at how much people actually like the food. In that regard, the top two were the California-born In-N-Out and The Habit Burger Grill.

In survey reviews of burger spots, Yelp limited its list to chains with more than 100 locations across multiple states, and California was the king. The number one overall score went to In-N-Out, which shouldn't be a surprise given the fervent fandom the chain is known for. What's more surprising is The Habit at number two, given it's a very recent entry in the national burger chain category. The restaurant was only acquired by Yum! Brands for national expansion in 2020.