6 Kirkland Signature Liquors You Should Avoid Buying At Costco

There is no doubt that a lot of the Kirkland Signature line can be impressive. Not only is it great value, but there are even many products that people prefer over name brands. However, there are others that can fall short of the mark. The low price may still be enticing, but the quality either splits opinion or is just seen as outright bad. Due to this, we wanted to find the Costco liquors that you should be avoiding. Plenty of research went into these choices. Not only is personal experience used for these choices, but we've also looked at user review scores to get an objective view on these bottles of liquor.

When it comes to why you should avoid these liquors, it's not always because they are outright terrible. For some of them, there are simply better options out there at either a similar price or just for a couple of more bucks. We have a lot of appreciation for the best Kirkland liquors out there, but it's also important to note when they fall short of the mark. Here we'll take a close look at those liquors that are best left on the shelf.