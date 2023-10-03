Remy Martin XO Excellence: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

The famous Champagne wine region in France is in the northeast of the country, whereas the commune of Cognac is toward the southwest. This may beg the question of how can any cognac producer call its product a "fine Champagne." That's because, in Cognac, there are six districts (called crus) and two of them have Champagne in their name, which are Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne.

These two districts have notably chalkier soil compared to the others, which leads to a more distinct aroma and taste of its eau-de-vie. Rémy Martin specializes in using this eau-de-vie and if you only use blends from these two districts, you can brand your cognac as "fine Champagne." The only other stipulation is that at least 50% of the eau-de-vie needs to be made from Grande Champagne grapes.

Another term on the bottle that may pique your interest is the XO. This isn't a fancy marketing trick but instead an important legal distinction. XO stands for "Extra Old," which means the eau-de-vie has been matured for at least six years. Another common acronym seen on cognac bottles is VSOP, meaning 'Very Superior Old Pale,' and this needs to be matured for at least four years. An interesting quirk is that these are English language terms, instead of French as you may expect. That was a simple decision to make the bottles more marketable for exports.