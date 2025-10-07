24 Simple Recipes That Start With A Can Of Beans

Beans are some of the best vegetarian protein sources out there. A ½-cup serving of black beans, kidney beans, or pinto beans contains about 8 grams of protein, which, although not equivalent to a chicken breast or sirloin steak, provides a meaningful contribution to your daily protein intake. They are also extremely affordable. If you want to make sure you're getting plenty of protein in your diet but either don't want to eat meat every day or can't afford to, beans are an obvious solution. You can often find them priced as low as a dollar a can, which can really take the sting out of your weekly grocery bill.

From a cooking perspective, canned beans are also a boon because they are both convenient and versatile. You can keep them in your pantry for years without worrying that they'll spoil, and they can be the backbone of any number of recipes. If you like Italian food, there are Italian-style recipes that use beans as the foundational ingredient. If you like Moroccan food, ditto. You can turn them into soups, casseroles, salads, and appetizers, and, believe it or not, they can even be the ingredient that will upgrade your sweet baked goods. The recipes we've chosen are all savory, though, and they come together relatively quickly — no fancy 20-step process or elaborate ingredients necessary. And because they all call for canned beans, you won't have to factor in an overnight soaking period either.