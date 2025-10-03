Make These Smothered Pork Chops Recipe With Just 3 Ingredients
If you are looking for a budget-friendly dinner recipe that is quick, easy, and doesn't compromise on flavor, look no further than this three-ingredient smothered pork chops recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye of Marshside Pantry. Pork chops make an excellent and affordable protein choice, and will cook up easily into a hearty and filling meal — one that doesn't necessarily require a slew of ingredients to taste good.
This smothered pork chops recipe makes clever use of the chops themselves, cream of mushroom soup, and garlic herb flavored Boursin cheese for added complexity. The combination of creamy soup and rich, garlicky Boursin makes for a positively decadent sauce to submerge and smother those pork chops in. As an added bonus, this dish comes together very quickly — we're talking less than 20 minutes — meaning that this is one recipe you'll want to keep in your back pocket for those busy weeknights.
Gather the ingredients for this 3-ingredient smothered pork chops recipe
To begin this 3-ingredient smothered pork chops recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want boneless pork chops, a can of cream of mushroom soup, and Boursin cheese. You will additionally need a little olive oil for frying the pork, and salt and pepper for seasoning.
Step 1: Prepare the pork chops
Coat the pork chops in the olive oil and season well with salt and pepper.
Step 2: Heat a pan
Place a large, heavy bottomed pan over medium-high heat.
Step 3: Add the pork chops
Add the pork chops to the pan.
Step 4: Cook the pork chops on one side
Cook the pork chops for 4 to 5 minutes on one side, until lightly browned.
Step 5: Flip and cook the pork chops on the other side
Flip and cook the pork chops for another 4 to 5 minutes on the other side.
Step 6: Set the pork chops aside
Remove the pork from the pan.
Step 7: Add the soup and Boursin cheese to the pan
Add the cream of mushroom soup and Boursin cheese to the pan. Stir well to combine, allowing the Boursin to melt into the mushroom soup.
Step 8: Return pork chops to the pan
Return the pork chops to the pan, nestling them into the sauce. Cook for another 5 minutes.
Step 9: Serve the smothered pork chops
Serve the pork chops with extra sauce spooned on top.
What to serve with 3-ingredient smothered pork chops
Ingredients
- 4 boneless pork chops (totaling roughly 1 pound)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- 1 (14-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup
- 1 tablespoon Garlic & Herbs Boursin cheese
Directions
- Coat the pork chops in the olive oil and season well with salt and pepper.
- Place a large, heavy bottomed pan over medium-high heat.
- Add the pork chops to the pan.
- Cook the pork chops for 4 to 5 minutes on one side, until lightly browned.
- Flip and cook the pork chops for another 4 to 5 minutes on the other side.
- Remove the pork from the pan.
- Add the cream of mushroom soup and Boursin cheese to the pan. Stir well to combine, allowing the Boursin to melt into the mushroom soup.
- Return the pork chops to the pan, nestling them into the sauce. Cook for another 5 minutes.
- Serve the pork chops with extra sauce spooned on top.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|816
|Total Fat
|48.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|225.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|14.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.8 g
|Total Sugars
|0.8 g
|Sodium
|1,581.6 mg
|Protein
|77.0 g
Can I add other ingredients to this pork chop recipe?
There are also plenty of ways you enhance this recipe if you want to venture outside of that three-ingredient realm. An easy and affordable way to embellish this recipe is by adding mushrooms into the mix. Frying up some sliced button or cremini mushrooms will add additional flavor, texture, and depth to this dish. To add even more depth to your sauce, consider adding sliced onion at the same time as the mushrooms. The humble onion is a cheap ingredient that can really enhance any dish when used as a base ingredient.
A splash of Marsala wine or white wine would go a long way in adding some complexity to the dish, and you could add either of these after you remove the chops but before you add the soup. Herbs also help add fresh flavor to pork chops, and we recommend reaching for some rosemary, thyme, oregano, or parsley as an affordable way to add flavor and subtle finesse to this recipe.
Can I use different cuts of pork or other types of meat in this recipe?
Pork chops are considered to be a widely available, budget-friendly, and protein-rich option, one that is both quite lean yet still meaty and flavorful. They work well in this recipe, but there are also some other cuts of meat you can use if you want to mix things up a little while enjoying the rich, mushroom sauce. An easy swap is to use bone-in pork chops, which may take longer to cook but will deliver a similarly delicious end result. Pork tenderloin would also work well here, offering up a similarly savory and lean option that would pair wonderfully with that rich, creamy mushroom sauce.
If you want to branch out from pork, you can't go wrong with chicken. You can use either chicken cutlets or boneless and skinless chicken thighs with great success, or keep things nice and simple and opt for chicken breasts. Just make sure to adjust the cooking times according to the type and thickness of meat you choose.