Make These Smothered Pork Chops Recipe With Just 3 Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are looking for a budget-friendly dinner recipe that is quick, easy, and doesn't compromise on flavor, look no further than this three-ingredient smothered pork chops recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye of Marshside Pantry. Pork chops make an excellent and affordable protein choice, and will cook up easily into a hearty and filling meal — one that doesn't necessarily require a slew of ingredients to taste good.

This smothered pork chops recipe makes clever use of the chops themselves, cream of mushroom soup, and garlic herb flavored Boursin cheese for added complexity. The combination of creamy soup and rich, garlicky Boursin makes for a positively decadent sauce to submerge and smother those pork chops in. As an added bonus, this dish comes together very quickly — we're talking less than 20 minutes — meaning that this is one recipe you'll want to keep in your back pocket for those busy weeknights.