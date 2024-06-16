Parmesan And Almond-Crusted Pork Chops Recipe
Pork chops can often get a bad rep for being dry and bland, but with some tender love and care, you can make one as delicious as a good steak. Typically taken from the loin of the pig, chops are characteristically lean and juicy when they're cooked properly. With a fried pork chop, you can get a quick cook in hot oil that will lock in juices and have dinner ready in a jiffy. Enter these delicious Parmesan and almond-crusted pork chops, which are sure to win over even the pickiest of eater — especially considering it's not a far cry from a large chicken tender!
This easy pork chop recipe is super quick and can make a great component to any meal no matter what day of the week. One chop is typically enough for one person, especially when you're using thicker ones. With almond flour and Parmesan being the only ingredients in the breading, that also means you can add this to your collection of gluten-free recipes.
Grab the ingredients for Parmesan and almond-crusted pork chops...
This recipe yields two fried pork chops, which is enough for two servings. We love using thicker cut meat for these, so look for some nice, boneless pork chops that are at least 1 1½ inches in thickness. If yours are lightly smaller or larger, that's fine, too. They'll just have a shorter or longer cook time, respectively. When working with proteins, we love using a meat thermometer to guarantee that they're fully cooked.
Besides the chops, you'll need some grated Parmesan, almond flour, salt, pepper, and garlic powder, plus an egg to help with the breading process. Once the pork chops are fried and ready to serve, bring out some lemon wedges.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Mix the ingredients for the breading
Combine the Parmesan, almond flour, kosher salt, pepper, and garlic powder in a medium bowl.
Step 3: Whisk up the eggs
Add the eggs to another bowl and whisk together.
Step 4: Coat the pork chops in egg
Dip each pork chop in the eggs, coating the chop fully.
Step 5: Dredge the pork chops in breading
Dip the pork chops in the breading mixture.
Step 6: Turn pork chops to fully coat
Turn to coat and sprinkle the breading mixture on any remaining exposed meat.
Step 7: Heat the oil
Heat the oil in a large skillet until shimmering.
Step 8: Fry the pork chops
Add pork chops and fry on one side for 2–3 minutes.
Step 9: Flip and continue frying
Flip and fry for 2–3 more minutes, until golden brown.
Step 10: Finish cooking in the oven
Transfer pork chops to the oven for 10–12 minutes to finish cooking (they should reach at least 145 F on a meat thermometer).
Step 11: Garnish with salt and serve
Garnish the pork chops with a pinch of salt and serve hot with lemon wedges.
How do you cook really thick pork chops?
Thick cuts of meat, such as filet mignon, can be tough to cook evenly, and pork chops are no different. Considering that the USDA recommends an internal temperature of 145 F to be a "done" pork chop, it's best to follow this guideline for safety. This level of cook also leaves the pork chop nice and juicy; any higher and it will begin drying out. Keep in mind that once the pork chop comes off of the heat or out of the oven, it can continue cooking another 5 degrees.
The best way to cook thick cuts of meat like these chops is with an oven finish. Relied upon by chefs in restaurants for years, this is how you get a nice sear (or fry) and ensure that the center of the meat is cooked. Check the temperature with a meat thermometer (or, even better, an instant-read thermometer) often to monitor cooking speed.
What can I serve with Parmesan and almond-crusted pork chops?
Since this recipe focuses on the protein entree, you might be wondering what would be best to serve with it. We've suggested lemon wedges as a bright, zingy hit on the crisp crust on the pork chop. This also helps counter the grease level of fried foods, which is why we often serve dishes like calamari or fried artichoke with lemon.
If you're a fan of smothered pork chops, that same gravy magic can work on a fried version, too. Once the pork chops have cooled slightly, slather some freshly prepared gravy on top and serve immediately. For a quicker solution, a simple pan sauce with butter, onions, stock, and maybe even a splash of cream would be super delicious.
When it comes to vegetable sides, consider a fresh veggie medley, collard greens, and other low-effort sides so you can focus on frying your pork chops. How about a scoop of cold potato salad next to a hot pork chop that just came out of the oil? Give us a plate, please.