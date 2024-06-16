Parmesan and Almond-Crusted Pork Chops Recipe

Pork chops can often get a bad rep for being dry and bland, but with some tender love and care, you can make one as delicious as a good steak. Typically taken from the loin of the pig, chops are characteristically lean and juicy when they're cooked properly. With a fried pork chop, you can get a quick cook in hot oil that will lock in juices and have dinner ready in a jiffy. Enter these delicious Parmesan and almond-crusted pork chops, which are sure to win over even the pickiest of eater — especially considering it's not a far cry from a large chicken tender!

This easy pork chop recipe is super quick and can make a great component to any meal no matter what day of the week. One chop is typically enough for one person, especially when you're using thicker ones. With almond flour and Parmesan being the only ingredients in the breading, that also means you can add this to your collection of gluten-free recipes.