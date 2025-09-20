The 26 Best 3-Ingredient Recipes For When You're Low On Groceries

You know those times when you're super hungry, but both your fridge and pantry are seemingly empty? Sure, you have some random bits and bobs lying around, but you may not assume that they're enough to actually make a decent dish from scratch. In reality, though, there are plenty of recipes out there that only call for a handful of ingredients. In some cases, you may only need three ingredients to make exactly what you're craving (or at least something close enough).

That's why we love the following three-ingredient recipes. There's a good chance you already have what you need to make them on hand, which means that there's no need to run to the grocery store. In fact, once you see how tasty these recipes turn out, you may make them your go-tos instead of opting for the more complicated recipes with longer ingredient lists. It's never been easier to get dinner (or dessert) on the table when you're low on groceries.