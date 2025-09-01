These 3-Ingredient Tuna Patties Are The Ultimate Savory Starter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you love a classic burger patty but fancy something a little lighter than beef or pork, then this three-ingredient tuna patty recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is the perfect fit. Using only three staple ingredients — canned tuna, eggs, and breadcrumbs — you can make these high protein, omega-3 rich tuna patties, saving you both time and money without compromising on flavor. These tuna patties are pan-fried to form a gorgeous crisp and golden exterior, with a soft, melt-in-the-mouth interior that is perfect for anyone who enjoys fish.

As well as being wallet-friendly and packed with protein, these tuna patties can be prepared and cooked in under 20 minutes, making them a great lunch or dinner time option when you are short on time. Serve them on their own as a light starter, accompanied by a herby dill mayonnaise or some refreshing tzatziki, or serve them up in burger buns for a more substantial and filling meal.