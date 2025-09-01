These 3-Ingredient Tuna Patties Are The Ultimate Savory Starter
If you love a classic burger patty but fancy something a little lighter than beef or pork, then this three-ingredient tuna patty recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is the perfect fit. Using only three staple ingredients — canned tuna, eggs, and breadcrumbs — you can make these high protein, omega-3 rich tuna patties, saving you both time and money without compromising on flavor. These tuna patties are pan-fried to form a gorgeous crisp and golden exterior, with a soft, melt-in-the-mouth interior that is perfect for anyone who enjoys fish.
As well as being wallet-friendly and packed with protein, these tuna patties can be prepared and cooked in under 20 minutes, making them a great lunch or dinner time option when you are short on time. Serve them on their own as a light starter, accompanied by a herby dill mayonnaise or some refreshing tzatziki, or serve them up in burger buns for a more substantial and filling meal.
Gather the ingredients for this 3-ingredient tuna patties recipe
To begin this 3-ingredient tuna patties recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. For this simple dish you will want canned tuna, eggs, and breadcrumbs. You will additionally need a little olive oil for frying, and salt and pepper to season the patties.
Step 1: Drain the tuna
Open and drain the cans of tuna.
Step 2: Break up the tuna
In a bowl, break up the tuna chunks into fine pieces.
Step 3: Add the eggs, breadcrumbs, and seasoning
Add the eggs and the breadcrumbs to the bowl with the tuna, along with the salt and pepper. Mix to combine.
Step 4: Divide the patty mixture
Divide the mixture into 4 evenly-sized portions.
Step 5: Form the patties
Using your hands, form 4 tuna patties.
Step 6: Heat a pan with oil
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a frying pan over medium heat.
Step 7: Cook the patties
Gently place the patties in the pan. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes on one side, until golden.
Step 8: Flip the patties and cook some more
Carefully flip the patties and cook on the other side for another 4 to 5 minutes, until golden and cooked through.
Step 9: Serve the 3-ingredient tuna patties
Remove the patties from the pan and serve as desired.
What to serve with 3-ingredient tuna patties
What other ingredients could I add to these tuna patties?
While these three ingredient tuna patties are great just as they are, there are also plenty of ways you can jazz up the recipe depending on your mood and your preferences. Mixing some fresh or dried herbs into the patty mixture will certainly add a different dimension of flavor, and we recommend reaching for dill, parsley, or tarragon to give the dish a fresh, herby finish. Lemon is a classic pairing with fish, and the same goes for this recipe. Mixing in some lemon zest will add a bright, zingy edge to the patties, and will also work well with herbs. You could also simply keep some lemon wedges on standby to squeeze over the cooked patties before digging in. Garlic and mustard are also great, simple flavor additions, adding depth and complexity. Mayonnaise can also be added to provide extra moisture to the patties.
For some slightly bigger additions, finely diced shallots will elevate your tuna patties, as well finely diced celery. Corn pairs wonderfully with tuna and will add both color and texture to the dish. Alternatively, freshly steamed spinach will also work well, adding both nutrients and flavor. Just remember to squeeze out as much excess moisture as possible before adding the spinach, so that your patties don't get soggy.
What are good topping options for tuna burgers?
Whether you are looking to enjoy these three-ingredient tuna patties as a starter or sandwiched into a burger bun, there is an abundance of great topping options available to you to keep things fresh and interesting. Bright, herby, and creamy sauces pair really well with tuna, so try pairing the tuna patties with a dill mayonnaise, or some lemon Greek yogurt. Alternatively, tzatziki and tartar sauce both work beautifully and can easily be store bought if you don't have the time or inclination to make your own sauce accompaniment from scratch.
Diced cucumber, tomatoes, or cooked beets all make great ideas for toppings, adding both color and freshness that will complement the tuna. Slices of red onion or dill pickles will add more sharpness and bite. For some great finishing touches, toasted mixed seeds will add nuttiness and texture. A sprinkling of watercress or some micro herbs will add finesse as well as color and flavor to your tuna patties, transforming them into an elegant starter or an elevated burger option.