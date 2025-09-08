17 Of The Most Popular Brands Owned By Nestlé

Chocolate candies might initially come to mind when you hear the famous Nestlé name. And while it does own some well-known confections like KitKat and Toll House, you might be surprised to learn that it also owns over 2,000 brands ranging from beverages and infant food to pet food, soups, seasonings, cereals, ice creams, and even frozen and chilled foods. The Nestlé conglomerate defines itself with the logo and tagline "Good Food, Good Life."

The company was initially created by Henri Nestlé in 1867 and merged with the Anglo-Swiss Condensed Milk Company in 1905 to form the Nestlé Group we know today. This Swiss-based empire is the world's largest food and beverage company, employing more than 300,000 people. Nestlé has had a competitive edge in the industry because of its vast array of products and overall scale. Here are some of the most popular brands this high-powered group owns.