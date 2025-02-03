We Taste-Tested Starbucks New At Home Coffees And Creamers. Here's Our Honest Take
Starbucks always brings new flavors into its mix of at-home offerings, and I got the chance to try five of the brand's latest products — three creamers and two ground coffees. The Starbucks At Home products are ideal when you want to create your own concoctions, which ultimately saves you plenty of dollars rather than heading out to a cafe each time.
I tried each of these new Starbucks items in multiple ways. For the creamers, I tried them by themselves, with coffee, and then compared them with the flavored Starbucks coffee counterpart if it had one. For the coffees, I tested them by themselves, with 2% milk, and then with the flavored creamer if it had one. I wanted to try all the products a few times to let my thoughts brew. For a review like this, I always like to preface that we may have differing thoughts, preferences, and dietary needs, which is what makes these taste tests so personal. Let's try the goodies out and see how they do, shall we? I'll take you along for the ride. Grab a cup of joe (or try to recreate your favorite Starbucks drink at home) and read along.
What are the new creamers and coffees?
There are five new products in total. Two of these creamers are part of a new dedicated non-dairy oat milk line — Lavender Latte Flavored Oatmilk Creamer and Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso Flavored Oatmilk Creamer. These creamers join the ranks of the other non-dairy Starbucks creamer options, which are a blend of oat and almond milks.
I also sampled the Caffé Mocha Flavored Zero Creamer and two new coffees: Vanilla Lavender Flavored Coffee to match the creamer and the Mountain Blend Coffee. The coffees also come in Keurig pods if you prefer that brewing method. These coffees are limited edition according to the packaging. The brand also reintroduced some items for the season, such as the Brown Sugar Cinnamon ground coffee to pair with the new creamer and the Cold Brew Concentrate, but this taste test will focus solely on the all-new additions to the lineup
Prices and availability
You can find these items at retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Amazon. The three creamers will be available year-round but the coffees are available while supplies last — so if something catches your eye, be sure to grab it while it's in stock. Even year-round items have fluctuating availability based on the store, which I previously learned while testing out a bunch of Starbucks creamers. For example, my local Target doesn't carry the vanilla creamer only the non-dairy one, but my Walmart does. You can check online to see if the item is in stock or not, and retailers like Target even tell you how many are left.
For example, the lavender coffee and Mountain Blend both cost around $11 at Target, while the two both cost about $20 at Walmart. The brown sugar cinnamon, chocolate, and lavender vanilla creamers all cost just over $5 at Walmart but weren't available at my local Target.
Taste test: Oatmilk Lavender Vanilla Flavored Creamer
The Oatmilk Lavender Vanilla Flavored Creamer is made with oat milk, which is a blend of water, oat flour, and other ingredients such as pea protein and coconut oil. The packaging shows lavender flowers and oats with a purple background. This creamer has a noticeable lavender scent, which is floral on the nose. It continues to be very floral-forward as you sip it, and then as you swallow, the lingering floral notes are followed by the taste of the oat milk and a hint of vanilla. As far as how we got that lavender and vanilla taste, the bottle doesn't clarify besides noting that it contains "natural flavors."
I added a splash to my coffee and it provided a light, fresh, sweetness. Although you can taste the lavender, it isn't overwhelmingly floral. It's not like you're eating a flower. If you had a heavy pour, you might find an increase in potency, and when you pair it with lavender coffee, it strengthens the lavender flavor and fragrance. One tablespoon of this creamer contains 30 calories, 1 gram of total fat, 20 milligrams of sodium, and 5 grams of carbohydrate (all of which is sugar).
I think the lavender creamer is a fun and fresh addition to the Starbucks line, diverting from classics like caramel and vanilla. I'm a big fan of lavender and could see myself using this regularly in coffee or for a floral milk steamer. Obviously, you have to enjoy the flowery taste, as it can be noticeable when added to a plain cup of coffee. I really enjoyed this creamer.
Taste test: Oatmilk Brown Sugar Cinnamon Flavored Creamer
The Oatmilk Brown Sugar Cinnamon Flavored Creamer is made with similar ingredients to the lavender one, with the same note about the natural flavors, and the packaging shows brown sugar, cinnamon sticks, and oats with a brown background. Inspired by a brown sugar shake espresso, this creamer has a brown sugar, caramel scent on the nose and a sweet sugary flavor. On the tongue, by itself, you can definitely get the notes of brown sugar. Both the oat milk creamers deliver on their advertised notes. One tablespoon of the creamer contains 30 calories, 1 gram of total fat, 20 milligrams of sodium, and 5 grams of sugar.
This creamer is highly versatile, and you can happily add a splash to your oatmeal or chia pudding when you want a touch of sweetness and creaminess. The description says it's made with brown sugar and a hint of cinnamon, so it feels like a comforting and familiar combination but it's not overly spiced or autumnal. You can pair this with the rest of the Starbucks brown sugar cinnamon lineup which includes ground coffee, K-Cup pods, and a cold brew concentrate.
I have to admit the naming conventions of these creamers are a little confusing. The actual name is in a smaller font at the top of the packaging, such as brown sugar cinnamon, but the more prominent, larger font in the center of the packaging says the drink it's inspired by — in this case, the brown sugar shaken espresso. Just something to keep in mind if you're inquiring about it in person or looking for it with a search bar.
Taste test: Chocolate Flavored Zero Creamer
The Chocolate Flavored Zero Creamer is inspired by the store's caffè mocha and is a dairy creamer made with nonfat milk, heavy cream, and buttermilk. The packaging shows chocolate curls with a brown background, and the creamer itself has a chocolate scent and a light brown color. I haven't been overly fond of zero-sugar creamers in the past but this has a chocolatey flavor that helps give it added dimension.
A one-tablespoon serving of this creamer contains 20 calories, 1.5 grams of total fat, 20 milligrams of sodium, and 1 gram of carbohydrates. Because each serving has less than one gram of sugar, it makes for a great creamer option if you're monitoring your sugar consumption.
Some of the other zero-sugar options left a funny taste on my tongue, and while I could still taste the sucralose here, I mainly tasted the chocolate after drinking it. This is the best-tasting of the zero-sugar options among the creamers Starbucks offers, which also includes caramel flavor and hazelnut. It has that strong chocolate taste, so that makes a good partner for the notes of cocoa nib in the mountain blend coffee. Alternatively, you can pair the creamer with regular coffee as a quick way to make yourself a mocha.
Taste test: Mountain Blend Coffee
Starbucks Mountain Blend Coffee is a multi-origin coffee sourced in Africa and Latin America, that's available for a limited time only, until June. The 10-ounce package is yellow with an illustration of coffee beans and mountains, and mentions it's made from ground, medium-roast 100% arabica coffee. It also boasts notes of cocoa nib and orange zest. The coffee itself isn't overly fragrant in terms of any specific flavors, but I can pick up on citrus notes in there.
I followed the directions on the package and measured the amount of coffee and water, which suggested 2 tablespoons of ground coffee for every 6 ounces of water. This yields a dark cup of coffee that's smooth and rich. I smelled a bit of the cacao, and tasted it too, but I didn't pick up much of the orange. I tried it black and also with milk, and both were tasty. For those who prefer their coffee cold, the packaging also has instructions for making an iced brew coffee.
This blend makes a fantastic cup of coffee when you prefer the coffee to speak for itself without a bunch of flavors, and you could also pair it with your favorite creamer. Since it isn't highly flavored, it won't clash with different creamer flavors or syrups. I would pick Mountain Blend Coffee when I want more muted cocoa flavors, as opposed to the more prominent taste of the Vanilla Lavender Flavored Coffee.
Taste test: Vanilla Lavender Flavored Coffee
Starbucks Vanilla Lavender Flavored Coffee has a dark color and comes with 11 ounces of ground coffee — one ounce more than the Mountain Blend. The packaging recommends one and a half tablespoons of coffee per 6 ounces of water. The lavender coffee grounds didn't have too potent of a lavender smell, but once I brewed it, I could smell its fragrance wafting in the air — floral and inviting, and made without artificial flavors according to the packaging. The taste is subtle but adds a floral pop to your palate. By itself, it has a rich taste with lavender undertones and if you add milk it isn't as bold, due in part to the creamy takeover of the dairy.
I could detect some of the floral essences but this coffee isn't overwhelming, either by itself or with milk. However, when you pair the lavender creamer and the coffee together, they create a powerful floral aroma and taste. The lavender is more prominent in the creamer than the coffee, but together they create a flavorful beverage. To make sure you get the strength right, be sure to check the packaging when you're brewing your coffee, because the two coffees I tried for this taste test needed different amounts.
Final thoughts
The new Starbucks creamers and coffees can appeal to various taste buds and dietary needs. All the creamers offer sweetness. If you prefer to let the flavor of the Starbucks coffee come through the most, then I would recommend keeping your coffee black or maintaining the subtle creaminess and mild sweetness of milk or half and half. I like the versatility of the Mountain Blend as it allows the drinker to use different milk, creamer, syrups, or flavorings as desired. If you pair the lavender-flavored creamer with its coffee counterpart, it makes the taste more potent and obvious.
The oat milk creamers aren't as rich and creamy as a dairy-based creamer, which is something to note if you like to judge how much creamer to use based on the color it turns your coffee. My favorite creamer was the lavender vanilla because it was captivating, tasty, and memorable. It's not something I would use every day for every coffee, but it brings a playful cheer to a morning cup of joe. Lavender is a customer favorite flavor at Starbucks, so the creamer can give you that sophisticated coffee shop vibe without needing to leave your home. That said, the brown sugar cinnamon creamer gives you more flexibility as it's more adaptable and goes well with more different flavors.