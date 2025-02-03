We Taste-Tested Starbucks New At Home Coffees And Creamers. Here's Our Honest Take

Starbucks always brings new flavors into its mix of at-home offerings, and I got the chance to try five of the brand's latest products — three creamers and two ground coffees. The Starbucks At Home products are ideal when you want to create your own concoctions, which ultimately saves you plenty of dollars rather than heading out to a cafe each time.

Advertisement

I tried each of these new Starbucks items in multiple ways. For the creamers, I tried them by themselves, with coffee, and then compared them with the flavored Starbucks coffee counterpart if it had one. For the coffees, I tested them by themselves, with 2% milk, and then with the flavored creamer if it had one. I wanted to try all the products a few times to let my thoughts brew. For a review like this, I always like to preface that we may have differing thoughts, preferences, and dietary needs, which is what makes these taste tests so personal. Let's try the goodies out and see how they do, shall we? I'll take you along for the ride. Grab a cup of joe (or try to recreate your favorite Starbucks drink at home) and read along.

Advertisement