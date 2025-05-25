The Worst Kit Kat Candy Flavor, According To Our Taste Test

Our distaste for the Kit Kat Duos Strawberry and Dark Chocolate may be a case of the bar straying too far from the original. The top layer is crafted from a strawberry fondant that is aggressively scented, and while the strawberry flavor is more subdued than the nose, it still dominates the dark chocolate. We also found that the texture of the strawberry layer was quite waxy, another strike against the flavor. Simply put, we did not enjoy this flavor of Kit Kat at all.

Our rankings also found out that you can't go wrong with the original; despite loving flavors like Pistachio, Mint, and Duos Mint and Dark Chocolate, it was the OG Kit Kat that reigned supreme in our rankings. "Sure, the new flavors are cool," we noted, "and many of them are delicious, but none have topped the simple decadence of creamy milk chocolate and crisp wafers." That shouldn't be too surprising considering how highly we ranked Kit Kat among 16 popular candy bars.

So, the next time you break off a piece of a Kit Kat bar, we recommend that you choose basically any flavor besides the Duos Strawberry and Dark Chocolate. Personally, I'm partial to the caramel flavor, but you can never go wrong with the original that started it all.