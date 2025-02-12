Individual Kit Kat Pieces Have An Official Name, And It's Not What You Think

Since the 1980s, Kit Kat has enthusiastically implored fans of the candy to "break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar" with one of the catchiest jingles ever. Fans of Kit Kat have responded in kind, easily snapping pieces off to enjoy individually or share with friends. Snapping pieces apart seems so automatic when eating the iconic candy, in fact, that it's set off intense debates about the proper way to eat one.

Longtime and even casual fans of the candy know the name Kit Kat refers to the entire chocolate bar. But, those oh-so-popular snappable individual pieces also have a name — and no, it isn't Kit Kats or pieces. The pieces, according to the company itself, are known as fingers. So a standard-size Kit-Kat consists of four fingers that can be snapped apart.

The realization that individual pieces are called fingers may come as a shock — one of those "I was today years old when I found out" moments — but that information has been in plain sight on Kit Kat Wrappers for years. The back of a King-Size Kit Kat, for example, reveals that a serving size consists of three fingers with 2.5 servings (8 fingers) per package.

