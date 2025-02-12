Individual Kit Kat Pieces Have An Official Name, And It's Not What You Think
Since the 1980s, Kit Kat has enthusiastically implored fans of the candy to "break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar" with one of the catchiest jingles ever. Fans of Kit Kat have responded in kind, easily snapping pieces off to enjoy individually or share with friends. Snapping pieces apart seems so automatic when eating the iconic candy, in fact, that it's set off intense debates about the proper way to eat one.
Longtime and even casual fans of the candy know the name Kit Kat refers to the entire chocolate bar. But, those oh-so-popular snappable individual pieces also have a name — and no, it isn't Kit Kats or pieces. The pieces, according to the company itself, are known as fingers. So a standard-size Kit-Kat consists of four fingers that can be snapped apart.
The realization that individual pieces are called fingers may come as a shock — one of those "I was today years old when I found out" moments — but that information has been in plain sight on Kit Kat Wrappers for years. The back of a King-Size Kit Kat, for example, reveals that a serving size consists of three fingers with 2.5 servings (8 fingers) per package.
The sweetest finger food
While the concept of Kit Kat fingers may come as a bit of a surprise, it's not entirely out of the ordinary because international versions of the popular candy are advertised and sold as fingers. Interestingly, the serving size on a Big Kat, a single gigantic finger, is one package and not one finger.
We're fans of Kit Kat, fingers and all. We love its basicness in a good way — it's just chocolate and wafer, with the creamy sweetness of the cocoa enrobing the wafers that provide the perfect texture to the snack. The wafers are crisp and, admittedly we're big fans of breaking the bar into pieces...or fingers. In fact, we ranked it fourth on our list of top Halloween candies.
No matter if you refer to them as pieces, segments, fingers, or perhaps even mini Kit Kats, fans of the snappable candy can try their hands at making Kit Kats at home. With vanilla wafers and melting chocolate, cooks can make homemade delights that are just as chocolatey and crispy as the real thing. For those who enjoy variety, different flavors of both melting chocolate and wafers can be purchased, allowing for combinations like dark chocolate birthday cake and milk chocolate strawberry Kit Kats.