Make Your Own Chocolate Kit Kat Candy With Just 2 Ingredients

Maybe you're watching a late-night movie and you're struck with a sudden sweet tooth. Or, maybe you're in line at the supermarket and find that your go-to impulse buy Kit Kat suddenly costs (gasps) $4 a bar. What's a forlorn foodie to do? Don't despair. You can recreate the classic chocolate-wrapped layered wafer cookie candy at home with just two ingredients: vanilla wafers and melting chocolate.

To be clear, we aren't talking about the popular, near-eponymous circular Nilla Wafer cookies made by Nabisco. We're talking about the layered, rectangular wafer strips you might spy on an afternoon tea table or in the pantry at your grandma's house. There are popular varieties by brands like Voortman, Loacker, and Bauducco, but Walmart even carries a generic Great Value brand of vanilla wafer cookies. The point is, this star ingredient is wicked affordable and just as easy to track down in your local grocery store.

You can melt regular baking chocolate with just a little water, or add a fat element like butter or coconut oil to your chocolate for smoother melting. Just steer clear of chocolate chips, which contain stabilizers and don't melt as uniformly. We're looking for a silky drape for our vanilla wafers, here. To melt your chocolate without burning or scalding it, you can use a fondue pot, or a regular saucepan will also get the job done (check out this article for more tips on melting chocolate). You could also make this treat vegan by using vegan vanilla wafer cookies and dairy-free chocolate.