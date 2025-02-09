16 Lean Cuisine Frozen Meals, Ranked Worst To Best

Lean Cuisine is a prevailing staple among brands of frozen meals, and it's hard to miss the array of orange boxes in the frozen aisle. The brand has churned out an impressive variety of meals over the years, seemingly catering to every dietary preference possible. Of course, as the name suggests, Lean Cuisine's meals are generally geared towards individuals looking for more calorie-conscious meals, with all of the brand's meals coming with less than 400 calories and 10 grams of fat.

Advertisement

As someone who has enjoyed plenty of frozen meals — including Lean Cuisine, Healthy Choice frozen meals, and even Gordon Ramsay's frozen meal line – I was naturally curious to see which of these meals tasted best. Since all Lean Cuisine meals are designed to be relatively low-calorie (with similar nutritional stats), I wasn't as concerned about nutritional information when ranking these meals. Instead, my main focus was on which meal tasted best.

When determining the best Lean Cuisine meal, I focused on several key factors, including how well the ingredients worked together (were they cohesive or did they clash?), the texture (did anything turn to pure mush?), and how good I ultimately found the flavors to be. Without further ado, here are 16 Lean Cuisine frozen meals ranked from worst to best.

Advertisement