This Popular Brand Sells The Most Single-Serve Frozen Dinners

The history of preserving food through freezing dates back to almost 3000 B.C.E., so we've had time to perfect the practice. To this day, frozen dinners are a standard food item in many American households, having solidified their grip on our society in the mid to late 1950s during the rise of television. The convenience and ease of a packaged frozen meal is hard to beat, and the quality of the food can be surprisingly good. Of course, it depends on the brand, and the brand that seems to be most popular with Americans is Stouffer's, according to a report published by Statista.

The global data platform reports that Stouffer's generated over 243 million dollars in sales in the U.S., and was by far the highest-selling brand over a three month period in 2024. Stouffer's beat out other top frozen food brands like Healthy Choice and Marie Callender's for the number one spot. The very first Stouffer's restaurant opened its doors in 1924, and the company got into the frozen dinner business three decades later. Some of the most iconic frozen dinner offerings from Stouffer's include meatloaf, Salisbury steak, lasagna, mac and cheese, a baked chicken dinner, and the winner of our Stouffer's frozen dinner rankings, chicken fettucine Alfredo.