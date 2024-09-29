Maggi Seasoning Is The Simple Swap You Need For 2 Crucial Pantry Staples
For those unfamiliar, Maggi is an iconic European seasoning brand popular across the globe. Initially launched as an easy-to-make powdered soup, geared toward women joining the workforce, Maggi soon expanded to include liquid seasoning and a broader demographic, which we're focusing on today. Since its creation in the late 1800s, the Maggi brand, named after its founder Julius Maggi, has expanded to include dried boullion cubes and granulated bouillon as well.
Maggi seasoning is popular for its salty, umami flavor that many believe replicates pantry staples like soy and Worcestershire sauce. Much like the soy and Worcestershire sauces, Maggi is a concentrated brown liquid that packs a lot of flavor in a little bit of volume. It's free of added preservatives, made from wheat, and is known for the savory, meaty flavors it brings to any dish. Although Maggi seasoning was conceived in Switzerland, it quickly rose in popularity in Europe, Asia, and Africa due to its complimentary flavor enhancers.
How to incorporate Maggi seasoning into your cooking
As you probably could've guessed, Maggi liquid seasoning works beautifully as a replacement for soy or Worcestershire sauce. So when wanting to give this seasoning a try, we recommend looking for recipes that include either of the two pantry staples. Maggi seasoning works wonderfully as an additive to dips and homemade salad dressings, we recommend trying out our easy Russian dressing recipe and swapping out the 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce for 1 teaspoon of Maggi seasoning.
A creative way to use Maggi liquid seasoning is to add it to your mac and cheese. This recommendation is inspired by David Chang, who swears by adding Worcestershire sauce to give his cheesy dishes more depth and complexity. If you're eager to try Maggi seasoning and don't want to invest too much time in cooking up a whole meal, we recommend adding a few dashes to your scrambled eggs or your bloody Mary. The beautiful thing about Maggi seasoning is it's as versatile as its British and Asian counterparts, so you really can add it to any dish begging for a meaty, salty, umami flavor.