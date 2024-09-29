Maggi Seasoning Is The Simple Swap You Need For 2 Crucial Pantry Staples

For those unfamiliar, Maggi is an iconic European seasoning brand popular across the globe. Initially launched as an easy-to-make powdered soup, geared toward women joining the workforce, Maggi soon expanded to include liquid seasoning and a broader demographic, which we're focusing on today. Since its creation in the late 1800s, the Maggi brand, named after its founder Julius Maggi, has expanded to include dried boullion cubes and granulated bouillon as well.

Maggi seasoning is popular for its salty, umami flavor that many believe replicates pantry staples like soy and Worcestershire sauce. Much like the soy and Worcestershire sauces, Maggi is a concentrated brown liquid that packs a lot of flavor in a little bit of volume. It's free of added preservatives, made from wheat, and is known for the savory, meaty flavors it brings to any dish. Although Maggi seasoning was conceived in Switzerland, it quickly rose in popularity in Europe, Asia, and Africa due to its complimentary flavor enhancers.