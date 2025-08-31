Here's A Clever Way To Update A Dated Kitchen Without Renovating

There are many ways that you can keep your kitchen upgrades affordable while still making thoughtful changes that transform the room entirely. Start by decluttering your kitchen so that you can take stock of what you have. Then, take a tip from Martha Stewart on the ideal way to organize your kitchen. This will help you determine what you need to refresh your kitchen in a personal, meaningful way.

If your kitchen feels dull, dark, or drab, brighten it up by installing sheer window curtains and layered lighting. Look for floor lamps, table lamps, and sconces at estate sales or resale shops and use them in favor of harsh, white overhead lighting. You can also paint the ceiling white to make the space look brighter or give the whole kitchen a fresh coat of paint in a pale color like eggshell, buttercup, or pistachio.

Additionally, try these British-inspired kitchen design tips to find creative solutions to storage issues, such as repurposing old furniture for kitchen storage. If you can afford to, upgrade your kitchen countertops from outdated ceramic tile or laminate to a trendier kitchen countertop option like butcher block or quartzite. If you can't afford to replace outdated countertops and flooring or don't want to paint the walls, you can cover up damaged or stained flooring with area rugs and hide fading paint by hanging your favorite photos or artwork over it.