How To Choose The Absolute Best Rug For Your Kitchen

Thinking about going rug shopping soon? A rug can be handy in the kitchen for all sorts of reasons. For one, you might be looking to decorate your kitchen space or prevent loud noises from echoing off of your hardwood or tile floors. A rug can be much more pleasant to stand on for long periods of time than some kinds of kitchen floors, and it can also help define the boundaries of your kitchen when faced with an open-concept floor plan. It could even help your kitchen look larger.

But how, exactly, are you supposed to choose a good kitchen rug to begin with? Unlike picking a rug for the rest of your home, there are some extra considerations you'll need to make in order to pick the right one for your kitchen. More than just understanding its size and look (although those are important to think about, too), you also need to make sure you're making a comfortable and safe choice that can stand up to spills, stains, and regular kitchen traffic. There are also a few things you'll need to know about kitchen rugs before you even set foot in a rug store.

To make the decision a whole lot easier, we've rounded up all the different considerations you should take into account before you buy a brand new kitchen rug. These tips will help you choose the perfect rug for your kitchen, whether you're shopping in stores or online.