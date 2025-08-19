The 10 Best Ways To Cook Fish

Cooking fish demands a touch of finesse. Though fish is fairly easy to cook and offers plenty of versatility with grilling, frying, poaching, and roasting, it can also be easy to overcook. Fish's quick cooking time is a double-edged sword. This requires preparation and close attention, since even one minute too long can turn perfectly flaky fish into something dry and inedible. The key is understanding your fish — thicker, denser cuts like salmon and tuna can handle bolder techniques, such as broiling and grilling, while delicate options like haddock and cod call for gentler methods like poaching or slow cooking.

If you're hesitant to cook fish because you're worried about a fishy odor, let us ease your mind. Fresh fish, when properly sourced in good condition, shouldn't have an off-putting fishy smell — it should never smell like low tide. As it cooks, there should be little to no odor, either, just a subtle, pleasant smell that's clean and inviting, like a breath of fresh sea air. However you prepare and cook it, whether grilling salmon or poaching cod, knowing the best methods to cook fish can help you create a delicious meal that you'll want to have again and again.