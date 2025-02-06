8 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Poaching Fish

Poaching is an underrated cooking technique. It's simple and doesn't require a huge time commitment, but it has a reputation for producing fish that's bland with an off texture. When done correctly, though, poached fish is tender, moist, and wonderfully flaky, with a subtle taste influenced by the poaching liquid used to prepare it.

I first learned to poach in culinary school, where I quickly discovered how versatile poached fish could be. Poaching is a foundational technique every cook should know and it was often a featured technique in the cooking classes I taught. During my career as a personal chef, I mastered the method by preparing it regularly for clients. A poached salmon filet was always one of my favorite items to add to brunch or lunch event menus. It's simultaneously hearty and light, and it's a breeze to prepare ahead of time. You can serve it chilled or warm, and you can also customize it simply by changing the poaching liquid, type of fish, or the herbs and spices you use to season it.

Like any cooking technique, there are simple mistakes that can lead to an unpleasant outcome. Whether you're preparing a pernod poached branzino or a turbot fish with pickled mushrooms, steer clear of these missteps to make sure you serve a deliciously poached fish.

