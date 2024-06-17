Take A Tip From Julia Child And Poach Fish In Wine For More Flavor

Julia Child was an epicure through and through. The world-renowned cook had a special place in her heart for Costco hot dogs and Goldfish crackers, but in fashion befitting the "French Chef," she also knew how to make knockout traditional French classics. Today, we're exploring one such recipe from Child's sprawling oeuvre: Her Filets de Poisson Pochés au Vin Blanc (fish filets poached in white wine) from her seminal "Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Volume 1."

To pack bold wine flavor into her fish, the chef seasoned skinned ⅜"-thick sole filets in salt and pepper, then poached them with butter, minced shallots, and dry white wine in a wide saucepan for 8 to 10 minutes until fork-tender. Typically, about 160 degrees Fahrenheit is the perfect temperature for wine-poaching fish, just below the simmer, keeping that delicate filet from losing moisture or breaking apart while still killing bacteria. As Child explained, fish's "close-grained yet delicate flesh make it ideal for poaching."

After wine-poaching, Child sieved out the winey-briney fish stock poaching liquid and reduced it into a luxurious creamy sauce with a butter-flour roux to thicken. Although, any dressing or sauce (or lack thereof) would work for your fish — the wine poaching packs enough impressive, dimensional flavor on its own. You could take a cue from Child's notes and garnish with some freshly grated Swiss cheese and another pat of butter to introduce a welcome fat component to this lean dish.