Why Julia Child Loved To Serve Goldfish Crackers With Cocktails

At one time, Goldfish crackers weren't out of place at the bar. Before the Goldfish marketing campaign redirected its sights toward a child audience in the 1990s, those orange crackers were a common bar snack – and Julia Child herself was all about it.

Few foodies have worked to make "good eating" accessible to everyday home cooks like Child. She wasn't afraid to let her palette be her guide, even blending 30 cloves of garlic into her mashed potatoes. An invitation to a Child dinner party was imaginably legendary, and when she wasn't arranging an artful and involved Lobster Newburg, the chef was filling bowls with Goldfish crackers for guests to munch on as they sipped their martinis (yes, really). In 2012, Harvard University even hosted a day-long Julia Child-themed celebration and served attendees Goldfish crackers in the chef's honor.

Per the lore, Child especially loved pairing Goldfish crackers with her go-to cocktail, the reverse martini – two parts vermouth and one part gin. The "wet" proportions make for an herbal, bitter, botanical cocktail, which is aptly (if surprisingly) complemented by salty, savory, cheesy Goldfish.

When Goldfish crackers hit the States in 1962, the first five flavors were Lightly Salted (Original), Smoky, Cheese, Barbecue, Pizza, and Smoky (the first two flavors probably paired beautifully with a martini). For modern fans who might want to amp up the action, it wouldn't be against the rules to whip out some cheese-dust-coated "Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar" Goldfish at cocktail hour.