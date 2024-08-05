Poach Fish In Butter Sauce For An Easy Meal With Luxurious Flavors

Poaching fish in a butter sauce yields impressive results in no time. As the meat lightly simmers in a buttery, fragrant bath for about 20 minutes, it acquires a velvety richness that tastes divine and looks that way too. Spoon some of the remaining butter sauce onto the fish before serving for an elevated finishing touch. Hands down, it's one of the best ways to present a fancy meal in under thirty minutes.

It's also a versatile method that's perfect with any firm fish you want to poach. Cod, grouper, halibut, monkfish, salmon, sea bass, and snapper are all perfect candidates. The butter sauce will gently cook any of them, just as long as you keep the temperature nice and low and below boiling at about 190 degrees Fahrenheit. To create this type of meal, many fine-dining restaurants poach their seafood in a French sauce beurre monté, which is a delicious way to emulsify butter.

This method really shines with delicate meats and once you figure out how and when you should use beurre monté, you'll understand just how perfect it is. To use this technique, make sure the size of your poaching vessel is big enough to accommodate all of your fish so that they're fully submerged. If you're not using salted butter, you'll want to add 1 and 1/2 teaspoons to your butter sauce for four, 6-ounce filets, and then you'll add your favorite fresh herbs and spices to build even more depth of flavor.