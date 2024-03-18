Ina Garten Swears By Roasting Fish With Sprigs Of Fresh Thyme

The only thing better than fresh herbs is fresh fish — and celebrity chef Ina Garten takes full advantage of both. In her recipe for herb-roasted fish, the Barefoot Contessa maximizes flavor, wrapping both her fish and its accompanying ingredients in parchment paper. Among those fish additions, thyme stands out in importance. This is because it flavors the fish well, says Garten. She shared the fish recipe — and her advice for using thyme — on Food Network's "Barefoot Contessa." Among her most helpful tips? Use a lot of fresh thyme.

Case in point: For every fillet of white fish, Garten opts for about two sprigs of fresh thyme. She likes to use a large quantity because it pronounces flavor. As an aromatic herb, thyme is especially distinctive in taste. It comes with notes of both citrus and spice and, consequently, works well alongside a neutral white fish. Given these flavors, thyme also complements the other ingredients in Garten's recipe, like lemon and black pepper.

Yet while using thyme should be a no-brainer, picking it out may take some time. When it comes to the herb, there are a few rules of thumb certain to improve your fish all the more.