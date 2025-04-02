Air Fryer Lobster Tails Will Elevate Your Next Date Night

What can't you use an air fryer for? From frozen french fries to leftover pizza, the all-encompassing kitchen device seems to perform miracles on even the most unexpected foods, giving us all the ability to have restaurant-quality food right at home. Not to mention that it does it all quickly — for most recipes, air fryers seem to cook the food in half the time of an oven or stovetop. Crispy salmon in mere minutes is no longer a culinary feat but an easy dinner, and breakfast potatoes can be made before the morning coffee is even brewed. Even lobster tails can be transformed into luxurious dinners with a good air fryer.

What the air fryer does best is cook its contents with such a high heat they become crispy. With lobster, of course, the goal is never to become crispy, but rather, transform into buttery, tender meat. With the air fryer this is still possible, offering a similar cooking method to the broiler with half the guesswork. Developer Michelle McGlinn offers a simple, foolproof recipe for luxuriously butterflied lobster tails made quickly in the air fryer with a generous helping of garlicky butter. The method is perfect for last-minute special occasions that call for a fancy meal in minutes time, a scenario we're sure happens to all of us at some point.