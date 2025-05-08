The Chinese Technique Of Steaming Fish, Explained

Baking, frying, and grilling are just some of the common ways to cook fish. In the vast world of Chinese cuisine, however, there's a method to cook the seafood that's traditional and not quite as difficult as you may imagine. Steaming fish is the technique we're hinting at, which dates back to ancient times in China but can be done in your home anywhere in the world today. So to help uncover the technique further and get must-have tips for the process, Shirley Chung — the Chinese-American chef and owner of Ms Chi Cafe (which is temporarily closed but plans to reopen) who can be found on Instagram and Facebook — has some insight.

"[The] Chinese method of steaming fish is to steam a whole fish or filet over boiling water on a steamer," Chung says. "The steaming water needs to be boiling on high heat, to ensure maximum steam vapor. Because the flesh of the fish is not cooked over direct heat but the gentle high steam, the result is moist, delicate, soft and flaky, there won't be any caramelization or crispy texture."

Because steaming fish the Chinese way results in such a soft and delicate texture, the fish is really allowed to shine. "The fish is simply seasoned with salt before cooking, steamed in its own juice, [then] sauce and a hot oil sizzle is poured over the fish after it's steamed. It showcases the steamed fish in its natural form. The freshness of the fish is crucial for the success of this dish," Chung says.