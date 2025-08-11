What Makes A Cheese Pie Different From A Cheesecake?

Cheesecakes are usually baked in a springform pan, which has sides that can be removed after baking, allowing you to release the cheesecake easily without flipping it over or breaking it. Because cheesecakes contain so much egg, one of the most important tips for making the perfect cheesecake is to use a water bath to ensure the eggs cook evenly. The water bath creates a humid environment in the oven so that the filling doesn't crack or sink. To create a water bath, you can use this roasting pan hack that will keep your cheesecake from drying out: Put the springform pan inside of a roasting pan, add hot water to the pan, and put the whole thing in your oven. After a cheesecake is baked and cooled, its texture is thick, smooth, and creamy.

A cheese pie is usually baked in a pie pan, which can be ceramic, glass, or aluminum. You may need to parbake or blind bake the crust before adding the filling to keep your crust from getting soggy. Before parbaking, poke holes in the bottom of the pastry or pie crust to keep it from bubbling up. It's also essential to weigh down your pie crust when blind baking using pie weights, rice, or beans. When you remove the crust from the oven after parbaking, let it rest until it is cool to the touch and then add your filling. You can then go ahead and bake the pie according to the instructions without needing to use a water bath. The texture after it has been baked and cooled is silken, fluffy, and light — much less dense and more textured than a cheesecake.