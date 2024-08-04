Curry Cheesecake Is The Perfect Blend Of Sweet And Savory

Was there ever so playful a duo as sweet and savory? The give-and-take culinary relationship has delighted extensively within the dessert realm, producing everything from chocolate-dipped pretzels to capriotada. It's even widely known in non-desserts like salsas, salads, and fried chicken dishes. Yet there is still some seldom-charted territory left in the sweet-savory realm. Case in point? Curry cheesecake.

This unexpected dish is a fantastic and unconventional way to unite sweet and savory. Traditional cheesecake can be a lot on the palette, producing a cloying, sickly effect without any counterbalance (other than the occasional raspberry drizzle) to rein it in. Curry powder, the British interpretation of a spice mix hailing from the Indian subcontinent, is just the ingredient to do some reining. Indian flavors and cheese, as well as the other potential components of cheesecake like fruit, have a long history of compatibility, as in the case of paneer. As curry powder embodies the best of both savory (thanks to its turmeric, bay leaf, and cumin) and sweet (thanks to clove and cinnamon), it's not a total blindside to the sweet composition of cheesecake. Curry cheesecake is a nuanced, more dynamic dessert because of its contrasts and complements.