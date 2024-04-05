The 3 Most Important Tips For Making The Perfect Cheesecake, According To An Expert

When we're in the mood for a decadent dessert, our first thought is a slice of cheesecake. It doesn't matter if it's the classic New York style, topped with fruit, or some outrageous flavored version you can only find at The Cheesecake Factory. If it's made with a full-fat cream cheese, sugar, and has a buttery graham cracker crust, we're all in! While buying cheesecake from a little shop is an easy way to satisfy one's craving, there's nothing quite as gratifying as making it yourself.

Unlike other cakes that are made from flour, sugar, and eggs, and then poured into a pan and baked until done, a cheesecake takes a little more finesse. If you don't take a little extra time and add an extra step or two, the final result could be a disaster that will end up in the trash.

Since no one wants to throw away all their hard work, we asked Julia Tokarz and Gregory Lay, the brilliant minds behind East Side Cheesecakes in Los Angeles, what they recommend to ensure that our cheesecake will come out as luscious and decadent as theirs. At the recent Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival the chefs told us there are three rules they always adhere to no matter which of their 10 cheesecakes they're baking.