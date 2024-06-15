An Expert Reveals Why Buttermilk Is The Secret To Deliciously Tangy Cheesecake - Exclusive

When we think of cheesecake, images of rich and creamy deliciousness dance in our heads and we immediately start to drool. While we prefer a thick, luscious slice of the classic, no-frills, New York-style cheesecake, we'll happily indulge in any other flavor from chocolate to key lime. Seriously, as long as it has that impeccable combination of sweet and sour, we're all in. The only question is, how do you get that perfect blend? Will any old cream cheese work or do you need something special?

Since we don't have all the answers, we asked professional cheesecake bakers Julia Tokarz and Gregory Lay from L.A.'s Eastside Cheesecakes at the inaugural Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival what their secret is to the perfect cheesecake. We were sure it would be a full-fat cream cheese. Turns out we were wrong. It's actually buttermilk.

Buttermilk gives the cake "that nice creaminess," explains Tokarz. "And it also helps give it an extra tanginess to it." That tanginess comes from the fermentation that happens when bacterial cultures, salt, and citric acid are blended with skim milk, which produces the familiar sour flavor buttermilk is known for.