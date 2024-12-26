For The Absolute Best Pie Crust, Stick To The 3-2-1 Rule

No matter how mouthwatering your fillings are, the beauty of a pie hinges largely on its crust. A good pie crust is buttery, flaky, and crisp yet moist and toothsome. While there are several different types of pie you can learn and choose from in specific scenarios — like hot water crust pastry for meat pies — it's incredibly handy to have one versatile crust down pat, so you can turn to it repeatedly and know you're going to make your best pie. Pâte brisée, which is shorter and crumblier than regular pie crust, is a popular choice. However, the most classic route is that regular pie crust and it boasts an irresistibly easy way to nail the recipe every time: The 3-2-1 rule.

The 3-2-1 rule refers to three parts flour, two parts fat, and one part water. To understand the difference this ratio results in, compare regular pie crust with this ratio to pâte brisée. The latter employs a 4:2:1 ratio, along with eggs. Not only is regular crust with its foolproof 3-2-1 rule a bit easier without the egg step, but the extra fat melts during baking, which creates pockets of air that enhance flakiness. The 3-2-1 method crucially keeps fat content in check, so you don't have too much compared to the flour, which could give you greasy pie, or too little, which could end up dry and tough.