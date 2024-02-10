For The Richest, Flakiest Pie Crust Use Cold Duck Fat

When it comes to pie, it's hard to beat the homemade variety. The best version of a homemade pie is one where the crust is also homemade (even though there are ways to elevate a store-bought pie crust). Making a pie crust from scratch is no easy feat — but there are ways to make sure that you get a rich, flaky crust. One unexpected method? Use cold duck fat.

You're probably asking, "Duck fat in a pie?" But bear with us: Using fat in a pie crust is key. For most pie crusts, you'll need three parts flour, two parts fat, and one part water. For the fat portion of the crust, many recipes call for butter, of course, but sometimes butter is replaced by another fat or perhaps combined with shortening. However, duck fat may just be the best option for your pie crust (either on its own or in combination with butter), as shortening requires a higher temperature to melt. If you don't have access to duck fat, other animal fats will work as well, such as pork lard or beef tallow.