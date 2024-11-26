The Topping You Need To Give Cheesecake A Crispy, Salty Twist

Salt isn't just for savory dishes, it's also a key ingredient in desserts. You're unlikely to find a cake, cookie, or pie recipe that doesn't call for a pinch of salt to bring out the flavors of the other ingredients and rein in the sweetness of the sugar. Cheesecake is usually an exception, drawing its salt content from the cream cheese and often sour cream that make up its filling. But, we're here to suggest adding more salt to the mix with an unlikely yet decadent topping: bacon.

Just as it's become a popular donut topper, bacon is the crispy, savory, and salty topping your cheesecake needs. It will bring both a textural and flavor contrast to the creamy, sweet, soufflé-like crumb of cheesecake. Plus, you can pair it with many other sweet and savory ingredients to create an especially complex cheesecake topping. The simplest way to top cheesecake with bacon would be with candied bacon. Candied bacon already has its own sweet, salty, and savory flavor, lending a well-balanced profile and a crispy crunchy topping to your dessert. You could follow this recipe for maple candied bacon or try our easy 3-ingredient bourbon candied bacon recipe.

A more elaborate bacon topping could blend bacon into a glaze or crumble. For example, mix chopped bacon with chopped pecans in a pan with butter, sugar, maple syrup, and heavy cream, before pouring the heated mixture over a set cheesecake then letting the topping set, too. You could also pair chopped bacon with salted caramel sauce for the ultimate sweet and salty topping.

