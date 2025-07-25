Popular American Foods With Totally Different UK Names

We love learning more about the world through a culinary lens. It's both intriguing and delicious to taste different cuisines, find out about cultures via various dishes, and let our appetites navigate our travels. But it's also interesting to do some of this learning in the context of differences between American dishes and international dishes, or even simply in the language around these dishes. For example, did you know that there's a plethora of American foods that are relatively the same in the United Kingdom but that are called totally different names?

Yes, we love actual U.K. food — there are plenty of must-try English dishes, notable foods from Scotland, and Welsh meals worth hunting down — but it's undeniably fun to find out what some of the most familiar American ingredients, dishes, and snacks are referred to as across the pond. Use these Briticisms to spice up your vocabulary, or so that you know how to ask for something when visiting the U.K.