In England, people call baked potatoes "jacket potatoes," as if their skin were little coats. Behind the cute name, though, there's a dish that the British take very seriously: The nostalgic jacket potato and beans recipe. It's simple but delicious, served with a crisp exterior and a hot tomatoey pulp. To recreate it, heap ladles of Heinz beans onto sliced, buttered, and seasoned potatoes, adding grated cheese as you go. Cheap to make yet loaded with protein and carbs, it's a staple amongst young families and university students.

The specific use of Heinz beans is compulsory if you want to keep the meal as traditional as possible. Besides the fact it's one of the best brands of canned baked beans, there's also a huge difference between Heinz vs American style baked beans. The British-loved company sells the legumes suspended in a more savory, thin tomato sauce. Interestingly, Heinz is also vegetarian-friendly, after cutting pork during World War II rations and never choosing to replace it. So, if you don't eat meat, a jacket potato with beans might be the way to go. The classic meal is a real all-rounder.