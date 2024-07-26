Top Your Baked Potatoes Like A Brit With A Generous Scoop Of Beans
In England, people call baked potatoes "jacket potatoes," as if their skin were little coats. Behind the cute name, though, there's a dish that the British take very seriously: The nostalgic jacket potato and beans recipe. It's simple but delicious, served with a crisp exterior and a hot tomatoey pulp. To recreate it, heap ladles of Heinz beans onto sliced, buttered, and seasoned potatoes, adding grated cheese as you go. Cheap to make yet loaded with protein and carbs, it's a staple amongst young families and university students.
The specific use of Heinz beans is compulsory if you want to keep the meal as traditional as possible. Besides the fact it's one of the best brands of canned baked beans, there's also a huge difference between Heinz vs American style baked beans. The British-loved company sells the legumes suspended in a more savory, thin tomato sauce. Interestingly, Heinz is also vegetarian-friendly, after cutting pork during World War II rations and never choosing to replace it. So, if you don't eat meat, a jacket potato with beans might be the way to go. The classic meal is a real all-rounder.
Other toppings for baked potatoes
Take it from a British person, as tasty as this comfort meal is, you can have too much jacket potato with beans. So, when you need a variation, why not branch out to other toppings? Since the brand choice makes such a great taste difference, creating homemade baked beans can provide a slight recipe twist. Otherwise, there are dozens of ways to spice up your baked potatoes.
Utilizing seasoning and sauces is a popular idea, adding ingredients like sriracha or a dash of jerk for a spicier flavor. Another common recipe is tuna and mayo on potato, equally high in protein, or serving it with a generous ladle of chili. These additions are meals in their own right, with fantastic nutritional value and standalone taste profiles. As such a filling carb, potato pairs perfectly with meat and pulse-incorporating dishes. You could even elevate your baked potatoes by adding hummus. You'll never look at the vegetable the same again; sitting in its little jacket, it's a totally open canvas.