Here's Why The British Call French Fries 'Chips'

Both the United States and Britain have foods referred to as chips. And both of them are made of fried potatoes. But they're not the same thing: In the U.K., ordering chips at a restaurant will get you served a plate of something like french fries. The crispy fried potato chips we find in bags at the convenience store are known as crisps across the pond. So how did the terminology get so mixed up? As it turns out, the British have a pretty good reason for calling fries chips: The name is derived from the phrase "chipped potatoes."

When the fried snack came about in the mid-19th century in the U.K., it was named quite simply after what it was — a chipped potato. Potatoes were chipped with a knife into chunks and fried into delicious golden pieces. In fact, British chips are shaped differently than their French and Belgian cousins; they're shorter and stubbier, looking as though they really were roughly chipped from a potato. The shorthand "chips" was popularized out of convenience. It is believed that American soldiers were introduced to the Belgian version of the potato snack while stationed there during World War II; French was the dominant language in the region, hence the name french fries.