13 Popular Welsh Foods You Need To Try At Least Once

I don't consider myself much of an Anglophile — ask me a question about the royal family, and I can only tell you what I know from watching "The Crown" — but when it comes to British cuisine, I'm a big fan. British cuisine gets a bad rap, from the savory pies to the mushy peas, and while I understand that blood sausage and scones with clotted cream aren't for everyone, I find comfort in them. In December 2023, I made my first visit to Wales, a country I feel people forget when thinking about the geography of the United Kingdom. However, with Americans purchasing Wrexham AFC and the subsequent "Welcome to Wrexham" documentary, Wales is, in my opinion, finally receiving the attention it deserves.

Whenever I visit a new place, I first create a to-do list. I learn a few essential words and phrases in the native tongue — after living in Slovakia for three years as an American, I found it more than crucial to pick up, at minimum, "hello," "goodbye," "please," and "thank you" — list out the sights I want to see, and most importantly for me, I look into the local cuisine. With this visit to Wales, I already knew I was in for some of my favorite treats — meat pies and afternoon tea, for starters — but upon further research, I came across many dishes I'd never heard of. I fell in love with the fare, from local cheese and fruit-filled breads to hearty stews and fresh delicacies from the sea. If you're lucky enough to visit this coastal country, don't forget to try their traditional dishes, and as the Welsh say, mwynhewch eich bwyd (bon appetit)!